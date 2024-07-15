I said I would not engage in “rabbit holes” about the events of July 13, 2024.

And then of course, down I went.

The latest thing (at least as of the last few hours) people are meant to believe, is that the Secret Service sniper with the red bracelet (that some say is Kabbalah) had the would-be- Trump assassin in his sight for three minutes but was ordered by his higher command not to shoot. So he didn’t. And then he did. And then he supposedly, posted this thing below, naming himself, and calling out his boss/superior in what would in such case be a planned assassination, or at the very least, a Secret Service “failure” so utter, it may as well be a planned assassination.

So we are meant to believe he was too cowed on July 13 not to listen to this “top brass” but subsequently willing to come out with this whistleblowing statement, without it being attached to the biggest whistleblower protection situation known to man. Also—really? Secret Service guys on rooftops whose job is to protect Presidents or ex-Presidents or Presidential candidates have to call somebody to get approval when they see a sniper on a rooftop aiming for the head of the (ex) President?

It has been asked, and it is a good question, why Robert F. Kennedy Jr. even wants Secret Service Protection from the US government.

Four Died Trying.

So, if this is authentic, why is this Mr. Willis’ chosen medium and venue?

Here’s a clip of just a few of the many calls to “take out” Donald Trump revolutionary Democrats have issued over the years. They spoke this way, until the call to murder Trump became normal in the American ear—came to have the same frequency as “recycle” or “save the planet.”

More to the point: Weird Behavior Indicative Of OP, aka “Inside Job”

Watch the woman in the black hat. Then let’s try to imagine this was not an inside job. Difficult.

It’s either:



A. Inside job

B. Staged

Also, the endless in-your-face symbolism, and the Monarch programming use of colors. A black hat? In a sea of red ones. She is clearly signaling with her sign, totally disconnected from what Trump is saying.

Biden calls assassination attempt “inappropriate.” Since 1988, the first time I heard it uttered (at SPIN) I have flinched at the pod word “inappropriate.” Why do they love that word so much? In addition, I would ask that we start to notice the corrosion and destruction that results from public figures continuously choosing the wrong word for the occasion. Part of the July 13 OP is the downplay.

From people well known for their ceaseless hysteria.

Now we come to the one video I can look at and actually truly see with my own eyes (apart from black hat woman) what is damning.

It is shot from behind the podium, and clearly shows a Secret Service man clearing a path, moving people around, then oddly lowering himself when gunshots are heard.

(If they were gunshots. I can’t take a single thing as real or true in good conscience.)

Here is the very damning Inside Job video.

The video would also fit the “staged” theory.

I lean toward that the assassination attempt was real, and planned.



