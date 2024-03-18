It’s not even close.





“While I'm not very interested in the royals, this is REALLY WEIRD!! “

“What a strange little island we live on. It's like we're having the longest nervous breakdown since about 2016.”

—YouTube Comments

Clip here.

Closer photo:





Question: Why would they repeatedly offer false imagery of Kate, even after it’s backfired so many times, unless we are into some form of mind control experiment?

MonarchProgramming.com [A starting point.]

I believe the broader “op” is the downfall of the British Monarchy. It comes up a lot on talk shows.

“…wheels coming off all over the place…”





Video below claiming to be about William and Kate spotted at a farm shop, shows only old footage of them. (At a farm shop.)