UK Media Runs Story Claiming Catherine Was Seen With Prince William Shopping
But It's Not Her
It’s not even close.
“While I'm not very interested in the royals, this is REALLY WEIRD!! “
“What a strange little island we live on. It's like we're having the longest nervous breakdown since about 2016.”
—YouTube Comments
Clip here.
Closer photo:
Question: Why would they repeatedly offer false imagery of Kate, even after it’s backfired so many times, unless we are into some form of mind control experiment?
MonarchProgramming.com [A starting point.]
I believe the broader “op” is the downfall of the British Monarchy. It comes up a lot on talk shows.
“…wheels coming off all over the place…”
Video below claiming to be about William and Kate spotted at a farm shop, shows only old footage of them. (At a farm shop.)
Any woman that gets involved with the Royals needs to have her head examined. It never ends well. Meghan Markel might come out OK, but she is meaner than a snake, which is probably what it takes.
She is dead. And the royals including willie are responsible