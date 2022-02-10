Urgent Call To Help Protect Our Canadian Siblings From Imminent Police Violence
Via My Sister
I’m cutting and pasting this email I just got from my sister Bibi:
Friends,
This from Ken Mc Carthy, (who gave me NextworldTV). Let's do it. Tell all your people.
Hi Bibi
Please go here now and learn
how you can protect Canadian
citizens from police violence in
Ottawa.
Please share widely.
Time is of the essence.
