“Spanish police located stranded people perched on rooftops during Wednesday's (October 30) search and rescue operations following Andalusia and Valencia deadly floods. Using night vision cameras and helicopters, police officers helped Malaga firefighters pin people struggling to stay away from the flooded areas. Aerial footage showed two horses stranded in waist-deep waters and emergency services pushing an inflatable raft through waterlogged streets. At least 64 people have been killed in the deadliest flooding to hit Spain for three decades after torrential rain battered the eastern region of Valencia on Tuesday, leaving some areas impossible to reach, local authorities said on Wednesday. Meteorologists said a year's rain had fallen in the space of eight hours in parts of Valencia.”



