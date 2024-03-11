Nicole Kidman in twisted bug-eating video for VF.

I watched this last night, with great discomfort. I’m trying to decipher something from it. I’m still mapping out “Monarch” mind control, as I understand it.

I know it when I see it.

Maybe the chief characteristic is the removal of even that part of “reality” that serves as a friction to counter-reality (lies.) In Monarch Land, everything becomes a windowless, ever looping wink-wink reference to a something that we the viewer aren’t privy to. Monarch mind control does not “lie.” It does something worse. It invades our minds’ starting premises, re-builds them, and then stages humiliation rituals from that new foundation. In this atrocity, for example, uninitiated viewer, (also known as the viewer,) already applauds the bug-eating world for the morally divine (like Kidman.) The performance revolves round her pretend sensual excitation over each bug and insect she puts in her mouth.

She does not address the shift: “I’m Nicole Kidman. In the near future you will have to eat bugs.”

No—always with these people, you’re already there, with no idea how you got there.

Monarch mind control is way more insidious than “propaganda,” which overwhelms the mind but doesn’t displace the normative in this way. (I’m not sure “normative” is the right word.)

Propaganda is, to put it simply, less creepy.

Bug eating, as seen here is the new AIDS, the new red ribbon, Hollywood piety signaling.

It also seems to contain strong elements of that other Monarch feature—ritual humiliation.

They decide for you, how you will feel, and it will never be how any normal person would feel.

Gaslighting in the extreme.