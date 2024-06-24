Here’s the original post, where I quoted Vera’s statement on Israel’s actions on Gaza. (One thing I would like to rectify: The reason Vera called me at 3 am was that she did not realize I was in Spain.)

I any case, I called her last night to see how she was holding up.

We had a long conversation and, honestly, she is thinking entirely about the book she is writing. And how to get hold of Gabor Maté. Does anybody know him? Or his son, Aaron?

Yes, some people are not happy with her.

So be it.

Please take some time to listen to this conversation, and let’s stop with the tribalistic rock throwing, best we can:

Vera Sharav: A Holocaust Survivor Uses the “G” Word

Trish Wood is Critical

