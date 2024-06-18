It was 3 am in Granada, the morning of June 4, but I was not quite asleep, when my phone rang.

It was Vera. I answered and immediately she was talking about Gaza, but I can’t recall what the context was.

I turned the light on, and opened my laptop which was next to me on the bed.

“What did you say?” I said. “You said, ‘I Vera…”

And she said, rather forcefully:

“I Vera recognize that what Israel is doing in Gaza is genocide.”

“Is that on the record?” I asked.

“Yes,” she said.

I also called her just now to double check. She was on her way to an event and I read her this draft, and gave her a chance to strike it off the record if she wanted to.

She said she was ready to go on the record.

“You can quote me,” she said.