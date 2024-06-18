Vera Sharav Is A Child Survivor Of The Holocaust. What Does She Feel About The Post Oct. 7 Israeli Bombardments Of Gaza? Has Anybody Asked?
It was 3 am in Granada, the morning of June 4, but I was not quite asleep, when my phone rang.
It was Vera. I answered and immediately she was talking about Gaza, but I can’t recall what the context was.
I turned the light on, and opened my laptop which was next to me on the bed.
“What did you say?” I said. “You said, ‘I Vera…”
And she said, rather forcefully:
“I Vera recognize that what Israel is doing in Gaza is genocide.”
“Is that on the record?” I asked.
“Yes,” she said.
I also called her just now to double check. She was on her way to an event and I read her this draft, and gave her a chance to strike it off the record if she wanted to.
She said she was ready to go on the record.
“You can quote me,” she said.
Vera Sharav deserves respect. The Israeli Zionists do not.
