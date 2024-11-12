Is there a polite and gracious way to say I TOLD YOU SO? (But I’m speaking to my readers from back in 2016, with those words. That was when this fight helped demolish the original TTB.)

I said clearly Trump loathing was a downloaded new demon— starting in 2016 I said this. People who hated or even disliked Trump mistook this for a defense of Trump as opposed to a spotlight on demonic infection and likely MK Ultra.

We pay dearly for our spiritual illiteracy.