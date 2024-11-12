Very Concerning Trend Of People Murdering Family Over Trump Election Result: Is End Stage Trump Derangement Syndrome The New CIA MK Ultra For The Masses Manson Experiment?
TDS Must Be Opposed As SEPARATE From Trump; Exorcists and Deliverance Ministers Will Have To Step UP. Americans Are At Risk Of Being Murdered Over The Holidays; This Could Become The New "Good."
Is there a polite and gracious way to say I TOLD YOU SO? (But I’m speaking to my readers from back in 2016, with those words. That was when this fight helped demolish the original TTB.)
I said clearly Trump loathing was a downloaded new demon— starting in 2016 I said this. People who hated or even disliked Trump mistook this for a defense of Trump as opposed to a spotlight on demonic infection and likely MK Ultra.
We pay dearly for our spiritual illiteracy.
Don't believe everything you read in the media. Just because they tell you someone went mad with an axe doesn't mean they did. I'm not saying these stories aren't true, I don't know, I haven't looked, they just sound a bit OTT. But, a priori, DO NOT ACCEPT THEM AS TRUE JUST BECAUSE THEY'RE PUBLISHED IN THE MEDIA. Why would you when you know they're always sensationalising and trying to Divide and Conquer?
I did study a 2019 event in a 7/11 on the corner of the street where my sister used to live in Sydney - a transwoman supposedly went mad with an axe but it was clearly a staged event.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-19/seven-eleven-axe-attacker-evie-amati-has-jail-term-increased/11427110
Maybe just this once we should refrain from talking politics at the family Thanksgiving gathering.