Very Popular Journalist Ian Carroll Covers Jonathan Oddi In Wake Of Combs' Arrest, Two Days After The Truth Barrier
Ian Carroll, with over 705,000 followers on X, posted this Jonathan Oddi story on September 19.
The Truth Barrier posted it on September 17, here. It got surprisingly scant engagement, and I believe it was throttled.
It will get more engagement now that Ian Carroll has begun to cover it.
Apparently, several police commissioners in Florida attended Diddy’s “freak off” sex parties with men wearing stuffed bear heads. They claimed he was “deceased” though he was taken into custody, shot in the legs, and interrogated. His case remains open, has not gone to a jury trial, always gets postponed, and the incident happened in 2018—6 years ago. The authorities have “hoaxed” Oddo’s death a few times. Nobody knows if he is alive today. He did not kill or injure anybody—only damaged property in the Trump hotel lobby.
Sidenote: The Davos Party, By The Numbers
As long as the Davos Party exists, we are slaves, says Miles Guo. They must have enough wealth to influence a country’s politics and military, and have the blood of many on their hands. “Otherwise, there is no way to Davos.”
Glad he picked it up. Sorry your own piece did not go viral - throttled instead, most likely. Power.
Such a slumgullion of deranged personalities are mixed up in the 'Diddy' case, which I mostly hear mentioned on news radio locally. I thought of that word and searched it-- coined by Mark Twain in his memoir 'Roughing It,' to describe food on the frontier, a stew with any sorts of meat. Lately my news radio has been keeping me alert to the story of a Long Island guy arrested in connection to a suitcase filled with human remains-- https://x.com/TrueCrimeUpdat/status/1832377836428275849 . A homeless mom missing for 2 years, bound at the wrists and ankles, probably quite a diminutive person in life, but apparantly mixed up in pedaling meth and ecstasy, age 31. The guy they arrested looks like a creep, ten years her elder, probably with no luck in the rent economy. It scares me to think they're all are or were bound by certitudes that prevented love in their interactions, however intimate. It obviously involves the high and low in the blob-wealth banality pecking order, in which someone I might care for comes out in a worst case scenario, no longer with us.