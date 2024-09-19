Ian Carroll, with over 705,000 followers on X, posted this Jonathan Oddi story on September 19.

The Truth Barrier posted it on September 17, here. It got surprisingly scant engagement, and I believe it was throttled.

It will get more engagement now that Ian Carroll has begun to cover it.

Apparently, several police commissioners in Florida attended Diddy’s “freak off” sex parties with men wearing stuffed bear heads. They claimed he was “deceased” though he was taken into custody, shot in the legs, and interrogated. His case remains open, has not gone to a jury trial, always gets postponed, and the incident happened in 2018—6 years ago. The authorities have “hoaxed” Oddo’s death a few times. Nobody knows if he is alive today. He did not kill or injure anybody—only damaged property in the Trump hotel lobby.

Sidenote: The Davos Party, By The Numbers

As long as the Davos Party exists, we are slaves, says Miles Guo. They must have enough wealth to influence a country’s politics and military, and have the blood of many on their hands. “Otherwise, there is no way to Davos.”

