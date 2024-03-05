I saw this this morning, and took a mental note: Greg Reese rarely expresses words like “…best news I’ve seen in years.”

His most recent Sunday podcast spoke of a tangible sense many have that something is actually going our way, that there has been a feeling of new hope, in March 2024, which matches astrological conditions.

As for me, I have no way of saying anything except that I see patterns that do seem to indicate rats jumping ship.

What might it all mean?

Link to must watch clip in KanekoaTheGreat tweet above, here.

Phone call here.

Another must watch, which I posted when Greg published it Jan 23, and urge everybody to watch again now: Greg Reese Report on the extreme and psychopathic danger of Victoria Nuland.

Here’s what the hot-blooded Finn Kim Dot Com had to say:

And let’s not forget the one who first educated us about Nuland, and paid the ultimate price: Gonzalo Lira on Victoria Nuland and her seeding of corruption and death. “The Bullet Or The Coin?”





Last: Blinken’s bizarre, Monarch-wracked statement about “Toria,” (who in turn, calls herself “Mama,” before she even calls herself Under Secretary of State For Political Affairs on her X profile.) I’ve rarely read a text that was less authentic than this abomination. Like this line:

“But it’s Toria’s leadership on Ukraine that diplomats and students of foreign policy will study for years to come.”



How about …Ukrainians, Tony—-those still left alive to “study,” her brilliance in foreign policy?”

Blinken strikes me as being out of his mind entirely. And I believe he does not know it.

“She finds light in the darkest moments…”



She’ll need this skill right now.



