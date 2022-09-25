There had been a public, terminal rift between Viviane Fischer and Reiner Fuelmich of the Germany-based Corona Investigative Committee.

The former has made an accusation, the latter has responded. They are no longer working together.

Both Viviane’s assertions and Reiner’s responses are linked here, at Bright Light News.

Shall I comment, despite not having any direct information, and a low level of interest?

My instinct is that the accusation is somehow distorted, but I have not given it due time or patience.

I’m trying to finish a second piece about Ukraine—

Why would Reiner steal money from the Corona Committee, and destroy his own name? Something doesn’t make sense.



I feel that Reiner had it coming to him for a long time.

In spiritual warfare, anybody who represents David against Goliath is going to be despised. By his own “side,” as well as the enemy.

He seemed too good to be true, perhaps—is that was people said?

They also said he was failing to deliver the promised downfall of the Beast and Nuremberg 2.

I never had this fantasy, nor any reason to resent Fuellmich, of all people presently operating in the public arena in this insane time. I appreciate anybody who opposed this evil in any way, shape, or form.

Fuellmich wound up more in the role of journalist than lawyer. I believe him when he said all the courts are not functioning as courts, except maybe one in India.

How he didn’t get murdered, I don’t know. (This is one of the things held against him, actually.)

I had some email exchanges and one recorded interview with him, in 2020. He was friendly and had good manners.

This is a blight on my record because I never transcribed it. I still plan to—

I have always seen Reiner as a man who had heroic qualities, but I never felt he believed himself to be one.

Am I too charitable? Too naive?

Did I expect him to bring down the beast in a Hollywood style Nuremberg 2.0?

No.

I’m not a child.

Or actually, no, the word “child,” is the wrong one. The right word is “brat.”

He seemed like he was doing his absolute damndest, some kind of Atlas figure. The entire world was on his shoulders, and we all adapted to that. Reiner Fuellmich, personally, has to fix this for us.

His hair has gone white, since this all began. Maybe he set himself up, as people really do have expectations when you promise them international justice for crimes against humanity and chemical genocide.

I like to think the best of people.

In any case, this public accusation is as good as an A bomb dropped over Nagasaki in terms of everything the Corona Investigative Committee did, built up, and might have done in the future.

I imagine Viviane Fischer believed she had no choice.

This is the “era” we are in now: Accusation, disintegration, cynicism, gotcha-ism.

The price of hero-worship. Covid brought out a lot of that, and a lot of grift, it must be said.

Reiner never struck me personally as being overly interested in either hero-worship or money, but I don’t know him and I don’t know Viviane Fischer.

This whole thing feels like a glue trap to me so perhaps this will be the last word, pending any major revelation or resolution. Both sides have spoken.

There will now be unending chatter about whether Viviane is right or Reiner is right and who is controlled opposition, who was a plant, a sleeper agent etc etc.

Has anybody noticed we hardly ever get to the bottom of anything?

I’m distressed about this, and for the record, I don’t believe Reiner is guilty, I believe there is some kind of spiritual warfare thing going on.

Something happened. But what?

