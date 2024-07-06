By K. Paul Stoller, MD

Since the Globalist bankers and the oligarch families that control them failed to impose feudal socialism on Europe with WW II, they have been scheming ever since to have the will of their pedophile death-cult accomplish what they could not almost a century ago.

Obsession with occult practices, rituals and population control has always been paramount for them, and so full of hubris they are that they announce their plans in advance, almost as if the universe requires them to for those with eyes to see and ears to hear. These are the head puppets, but the puppet master is an off-world energy feeding them promises of immortality and power if they do its bidding. They are fed lies, but these fools lack discernment and have been seduced by their own avarice, greed and lust for (false) power. Fear is the gasoline this negative energy runs on and pedophilia is the glue that holds its minions together.

Now, I wish that was the beginning of a bad science fiction story, but this is the actual reality we are living thru on the shadow planet we call earth, because it is a type of schoolroom of sorts where spiritual beings have an opportunity to grow from the experience offered in this rather low vibrational material reality.

Yes, we are in a spiritual war and to pretend we are not is done at our own risk for even now our fellow humans are dropping like flies from the bioweapon jab meant only to depopulate—specifically, Western cultures while the COVIDians make money doing so. DEMOCIDE. I am not trying to be sensational, and I would like nothing better to stick my head in the sand and reconnect to the matrix to be blissfully ignorant, but once you actually see these dark hearts, there is no going back.

Disrespect for life is their modus operandi, because life is an anathema to them—their own lives and everyone and everything on this orb. I will just point out that this particular universe (there are many) is a benevolent one, which means it operates on love, light and expansion. Be that as it may here on earth we have only the shadow of that benevolence as we only have the shadow of the maleficence that operates in other universes. These two energies can’t actually coexist, but their shadows can for the benefit of our free will and choice and to learn from our choices.

Handwriting on the Wall

In 2017, I warned about the elites plans in the Bolen Report. I just didn’t know what virus they were going to use, because their plans called for blaming the unvaccinated, so it had to be something they had a vaccine for. Unknown to me at the time Johns Hopkins published their full culling plan: SPARS 2025-2028.

As per Dr. Francis Boyle, author of the Biological Weapons and Anti-Terrorism Act, “COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla.Stat. (2023).”

You want to know why one of the reasons the USA caused a coup in pro-Russian Ukraine in 2014? They wanted to proliferate Biowarfare facilities that numbered 46 at the time of the Russian intervention. All operated by the US Defense Department.

The general Ukrainian population didn’t know they were a hub for slavery, sex-trafficking, drugs and organ harvesting any more than the citizens of the USA know we are the headquarters for these activities.

Now, in 2023, JAMA published very credible evidence that the vaccine offered no mortality benefit from all-causes or COVID—that’s right 0 (ZERO) benefit at hospitalization or infection and therefore zero benefit on mortality. Apparently, the author (and the JAMA editors) didn’t realize they were inadvertently exposing the corruption.

New Zealand data leaked by Barry Young has a smoking gun: a 27% increase in all-cause mortality over 12 months if you got the jab.

If you were hospitalized for COVID and you were vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, you were nearly 2X as likely to die than those who were hospitalized for COVID and not vaccinated.

Most studies that claimed a positive effect of the COVID-19 ‘vaccine’, only focused on the level of antibodies produced so say that it ‘works’ against COVID-19. This is how all vaccines are evaluated. Do they produce antibodies (never mind if those antibodies work). This paper looked at actual mortality (death) rates among vaccinated patients compared with non-vaccinated patients.

This is why the HHS never funds vaxx vs unvaxxed studies.

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s original FCC filing listed the COVID injection as “experimental gene-therapy”. Obviously, that is not how they and others promoted it, which is a form of domestic terrorism. It wasn’t therapy either, but a weapon.

The long-term fate of modRNA within cells is currently unknown. N1-methylpseudouridine in modRNA (for increased stability) leads to the production of proteins for an unknown amount of time and in unknown organs or tissues. This isn’t about the SPIKE PROTEIN…

Evidence is provided that adding 100 % of N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to the mRNA vaccine in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis, while non-modified mRNA vaccines induced opposite results, thus suggesting that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could aid cancer development. It has been known since 2018, that pseudouridine was pro-cancer.

ModRNA are put in lipid nanoparticles

Lipid-nanoparticles (all by themselves) have inflammatory properties.

Lipid nanoparticles carry modRNA to all organs and cross blood-brain and blood-placenta barriers.

Why did they lie and say it would stay in the Deltoid Muscle? (they knew where these particles would go).

Lipid nanoparticles head straight for the reproductive organs on their way to the entire body.

modRNA transfect a far more diverse set of tissues than infection by the virus itself.

modRNA transcribed into a DNA copy is probable with the risk of intergenerational transmission if germline cells incorporate the DNA copy into the host genome.

Creation of Unintended Proteins

Pfizer admits that their platform creates 4 proteins (not included Spike). Bur Pfizer lies and people die, so who knows how many undisclosed and unintended proteins are actually being created. Melissa McAtee found evidence on Pfizer’s internal database from a lab in Spain that their COVID injection vials had graphene oxide.

There is only one reason to include graphene oxide in these platforms… tracking!

Four co-conspirators concealed for years they created the SARS-CoV-2 chimeric prototype with its design from Baric at UNC and the lab work carried out in BSL-3 conditions at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci was the point man in exercising a bio-security coup that essentially put the final nail in the coffin of Democracy in the USA. Few know most of his salary was from DARPA because he was their bioweapons man. [Editor’s note: Correct. Fauci was not a “chew toy.”]

New American Normal: Walgreens Invites Customers To Sacrifice Their Children

Which brings us to the next disturbing chapter of this Democide given no one has been held accountable: Walgreens is sending out texts to parents to enroll their children in a clinical trial for another COVID-19 jab—after all, we can’t kill the children with CoV2 itself as it barely touched them.

The first round of jabs did so much for children: Published just hours before Boris Johnson had announced his resignation as Prime Minister of the UK, It was revealed Covid-19 vaccinated children are 4423%/45x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children and 13,6333/137x more likely to die of Covid-19 than unvaccinated children.

Mod-e-RNA (ModeRNA) get it?

The average IQ is 100 (no judgement) that means half the population is below 100.

Those of us with medical training who have not been captured or compromised have a duty to help those with little to no knowledge in this area to understand a war is being waged against them. They are the carbon the Greenies want to get rid of one way or the other.

Expose, expose, expose and hold these misanthropic COVIDIANS accountable.

K. Paul Stoller, MD is the author of Incurable Us, set to be released in late August by Skyhorse.