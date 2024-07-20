Link to attend, here.

I expect there are also people who say Ole Dammegård is not real, but I can’t help that. I just think this is the guy with the most years logged on reverse engineering assassinations and assassination attempts.

So if you’re going to listen to just one, this might be the one.

I feel a certain claustrophobia around these things—JFK’s murder, for example, has still not been solved, and Masons will always be lightyears ahead of us normal people, in media, magic, sleight of hand, symbolism, trance science and all the rest.

I am hesitant to pollinate the idea that Trump could ever be part of something “staged.” I don’t know if that is part of Ole’s thesis. I’m not saying I would ever reject convincing evidence—I am saying no part of me wants to fathom such a thing.

You can go ahead and scold me for this naïveté if you feel the need to.