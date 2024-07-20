Was It Real Or Was It Staged, Or Both? Ole Dammegård Will Hold Online Presentation July 21, Sharing His Conclusions Thus Far, About July 13: "You Will Not Be Able To Look At The World The Same Way"
For Those Who Have The Patience For Next Level Decoding Of Capstone Events Such As This, Dammegård Is Probably The Best Trained
Link to attend, here.
Note:
I expect there are also people who say Ole Dammegård is not real, but I can’t help that. I just think this is the guy with the most years logged on reverse engineering assassinations and assassination attempts.
So if you’re going to listen to just one, this might be the one.
I feel a certain claustrophobia around these things—JFK’s murder, for example, has still not been solved, and Masons will always be lightyears ahead of us normal people, in media, magic, sleight of hand, symbolism, trance science and all the rest.
I am hesitant to pollinate the idea that Trump could ever be part of something “staged.” I don’t know if that is part of Ole’s thesis. I’m not saying I would ever reject convincing evidence—I am saying no part of me wants to fathom such a thing.
You can go ahead and scold me for this naïveté if you feel the need to.
I think what’s missing here from the conversation is WHY WOULD they stage this? When you realize what they gain by staging this, it’s almost a no brainer:
https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-trump-assassination-attempt
If we believe a fallacy as truth, we’re the ones doing the psychological damage on ourselves
https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/false-flags-and-fake-false-flags
Obviously it can't have been REAL, or the Secret Service are inept, which I can't believe. It's a terrific distraction from real news, however: our dastardly funding of Israel's evil destruction of Gaza; ditto for Ukraine; the regressivity of the taxes funding both; our middle class dying; vaxxed ppl dying; etc. etc. Plus, gotta keep everyone interested in THE ELECTION, because it will look really bad for them if nobody votes because they all understand how rigged the whole thing is, & that who's President isn't really that important anyway because Congress COULD do decent things IF it wanted to.