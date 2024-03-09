We Had A Great First Gathering--Thank You To All Who Were Able To Participate
WHAT FUN! Thank you Truth Barrier Gang.
We’re going to keep convening on Zoom, once or twice a week. It was wonderful to meet so many of you. Any gathering agrees on a “frequency.”
Ours is very gentle.
We’re starting our own thing. Been wanting to for years.
THANK YOU each and every one, for agreeing to gather at something that was not at all defined, and as we all anticipated, it was defined in real time by what it wanted to be.
Ann Andrews did a wonderful job keeping us organized, thank you Ann.
Our next gathering will be within 7 days.
And I’ll try to find a movie for tonight, as it is Saturday.
Much love—
Celia
I didn’t say anything but I was there! I was watching in bed because it started at 3 AM in Japan. 🤗
Thank you for setting that up and making it happen! It was great to see everyone. Next time I will try to have Molly handy.