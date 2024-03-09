We’re going to keep convening on Zoom, once or twice a week. It was wonderful to meet so many of you. Any gathering agrees on a “frequency.”

Ours is very gentle.

We’re starting our own thing. Been wanting to for years.

THANK YOU each and every one, for agreeing to gather at something that was not at all defined, and as we all anticipated, it was defined in real time by what it wanted to be.

Ann Andrews did a wonderful job keeping us organized, thank you Ann.

Our next gathering will be within 7 days.

And I’ll try to find a movie for tonight, as it is Saturday.

Much love—

Celia