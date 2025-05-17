Walking on Gran Via de Colon, I calmed down. But I thought of something that troubled me anew, about NEOM, that evil thing they’re building in Saudi Arabia:



The camels! The most majestic animal on earth, What will they do with all the camels. Take those camels to NEOM and they’ll lay down and die. They’ll say what it all this crap? This is not my home. Will they purge then? Replace them with robot camels?

The camels must be protected, It’s their land, their home.