Walking on Gran Via de Colon, I calmed down. But I thought of something that troubled me anew, about NEOM, that evil thing they’re building in Saudi Arabia:
The camels! The most majestic animal on earth, What will they do with all the camels. Take those camels to NEOM and they’ll lay down and die. They’ll say what it all this crap? This is not my home. Will they purge then? Replace them with robot camels?
The camels must be protected, It’s their land, their home.
That city they are building, a city that controls access and egress, that regulates purchases is not for Saudis.
Heaven forbid; it is for the foreign born workers who represent 41.2 percent as of 2022. Basically this is the Saudi version of Gaza.
The Saudi's are terrified of their help, given the way they treat them, it's not a surprise.
According to some religious authorities & (further desert peoples) - a camel knows the 100th Name of Allah .
Disconcerting for Saudis ,posing Neomantically as aspirant baboons ,with Trump as holographic alpha .