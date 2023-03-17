I spent over three decades alongside hundreds of others worldwide, thousands in fact, in a war against the repressive nature of Single Deadly Virus Theory, in our case, “HIV.”
It displaced barbed wire, a Berlin Wall, gulags, and all physical forms of totalitarianism and replaced them all in one fell swoop with an interior prison. Revolutionary “woke” bra…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.