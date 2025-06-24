The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jo Waller's avatar
Jo Waller
12h

If Trump wanted peace he'd stop sending Israel the missiles that Israel is defying him with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies by Celia Farber and others
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
12h

what is all this a distraction from?

continued genocide in gaza, obviously

also this? https://www.zerohedge.com/political/big-beautiful-land-grab-technocrats-stand-profit-250-million-acre-bonanza-hidden-hr1

game plan seems to be to sell 3.3M acres of federal land for data centers and to use climate NGOs as cover - localities stripped of ability to fight them

or this?

simplify selling our data as part of the slo-roll to a social credit slave system? ", the HL7® FHIR® standard is a landmark step to remove many of the barriers to healthcare data exchange."

https://www.healthit.gov/sites/default/files/2019-08/ONCFHIRFSWhatIsFHIR.pdf

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/rfk-jr-announces-health-insurance-breakthrough-that-affects/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
146 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture