What can they do now that Trump himself is expressing significant rage? Attack, or adapt and camouflage?

We’re being encircled, tagged, targeted, branded, and prepared for some kind of bad fate. It feels like Jan 6. all over again, in a way. “Democrats, isolationists, and Hamas…” (No safe perch from which to oppose any military action by Israel and/or US.)

Clip here.

Anger and Ugly Public Commentary At All Time High

I Broke It Down Accurately This Morning: Trying To Serve A Purpose

My last post was correct, in analysis, but when I wrote it I didn’t know how right I was, as I hadn’t seen the full version of the clip, between Trump and press. It’s not hard, admittedly, to be ‘right’ here.

My father would call it “finding a bass fiddle in a phone booth.”

What is the bass fiddle—right about what?

That despite media headlines of “both” as though Trump is equally angry at his two squabbling sons, the betrayal, can only be from Israel—our “ally.”

That’s who he is really, history-change-ingly, livid at. And yes, “it’s all theater,” but also, no, it’s not.

Have a look at the exact words between Trump and press in this jaw dropping exchange:

Question from reporter:

“Israel says that Iran violated the peace agreement. Do you believe that Iran is still committed to peace?”



President Trump:

“I do, yeah. They violated it, but Israel violated it too.”



Reporter, Q: “Are you questioning if Israel is committed to peace?”

Trump, more animated:

“Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out, and dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before. The biggest load that we’ve seen. I’m not happy with Israel. When I say, “Ok now you have 12 hours..” You don’t go out in the first hour and just drop everything you have on them…I’m not happy with Iran, either. But I’m really unhappy if Israel’s going out this morning because of one rocket that didn’t land, that was shot, perhaps by mistake. That didn’t land.”

The implications of the above quote, alone, for the US-Israeli “alliance” are, to my mind, catastrophic.

Israel pulled down their pants and Trump caught them with their pants down.

Why?

Because they had pulled down their pants.

They had decided to breach the entire relationship. I agree with Candace Owens here:



Here, (below) Mark Levin tries to cover for Israel as usual, and admits every point Trump made, yet remains oblivious to why it made Trump so angry.

For Levin it’s just more Israeli heroica:

FOUR HOURS BEFORE the ceasefire, apparently unbeknownst to Trump—a “powerful strike in the heart of Tehran…” “hitting regime targets and eliminating hundreds of Basij members and Iranian security forces…” Also they (Netanyahu/Levin) concede openly that the Iranian missile that took 4 lives in Be’er Sheva, was launched BEFORE the ceasefire, and that, as Trump said, the ones fired after, were duds. STILL, Israel re-ignited the war, tore up the truce, vowed relentless revenge, etc. Mass media reported it gleefully. The world plunged into despair again—Trump was ridiculed and blasted around the world, as having imagined, or invented, a truce that did not exist.

No wonder he dropped an F bomb.

Do you see it? Israel is simply totally disconnected from, and disinterested in, what the US—Trump especially—wants. And they’re making a fool out of him, on the world’s stage. And that is not smart.

MAGA Neocon punishers seeking out who to punish

Laura Loomer is as usual roaming X with a thorny stick, striking at people who were in any way concerned about what is now branded the 12 Day War as disloyal. But not Israel!

In a democracy, Laura, people can criticize, doubt, and be angry with their President all they want. And they can also change their minds. You seem to harbor tyrannical impulses.

“Isolationist—” New Slur













I’ve actually been quietly tracking Trump’s deep anger at Netanyahu for a long time, looking at body language, and looking at what he does not say.

Remember when a reporter asked him, some time within the last year, “Do you trust Benjamin Netanyahu?”

Trump shot back: “I don’t trust anybody.”

Super revealing answer.

It’s not a rift, it’s a Hindenburg, I argue.

(Must I always say “I could be wrong,” when that is true always, for everybody?)

All hell is breaking loose all over.

Below I have collected various eruptions in all the factions, breaking anew, after the events of today. It’s really ugly. Wait for it (Tweets at the end.)







Bannon clip here.

Lindsey Graham, tells Israel to “finish the job,” and tells Americans to “wake up!”



To what exactly is not clear. But Graham hawks regime change in Iran to Americans who barely have money for food, bills, gas, child care or rent. I find that vile.

But then I saw this guy, and I really felt like maybe I am not a free speech absolutist after all, because this feels dangerous. Not this one, the next one:

Yikes. That sounds bad.

Actually, wait—sounds like Iran, according to what we are told.

God’s bride? Ordered around? And now we all have to die because of it?

“…HASHEM will destroy him and America.”

It’s getting really and truly nauseating, the rhetoric.

More and more tones of psychopathy, murder, hate, rage.



And we have no idea what is happening in Gaza. Are we even allowed to say the word “Gaza” anymore?

Endnote:

