If you eat normal American food, you are battling an array of symptoms, which you will disastrously believe are things you “have.”

Arthritis, MS, Chronic Fatigue, Diabetes, Kidney Stones, Seizures, Acne, Allergies, Psoriasis, Depression, Bi-Polar, ADHD—the list is endless.

These are all caused by food, or what we call “food—” the Trojan horses sold in the supermarket or even health food store that ferry any number of the poisons the food industry considers “food” into your body.

Robert F. Kennedy points out there are at least 1000 chemicals in American foods that are banned in Europe.

When you seek treatment for “mental illness” you are offered more concentrated poisons, in pill form, and your suffering can now easily turn tragic. On SSRI drugs you could kill yourself or somebody else, because of how the chemicals send chaos messages in your brain. Prozac as we know is derived from the same chemical LSD was synthesized from.

I’m not going to shut up about this, any time soon.

Before I post a video, I listen to it sometimes twice, often with months in between. I make sure it is something I really wish you would listen to.

Most of what is happening around is in this utterly insane period of history is out of our control. But not everything.

I woke up this morning and I had the following waking thought. (Something starts dictating as soon as I wake up.)

“So cholesterol is 25% of the brain. And cholesterol governs hormones. No wonder we go mad when we don’t eat fat.”

It’s the fat that is the “magic,” not even the meat, though the meat has incredible nutrient content. But the fat is what will get you out of that dark place many of us know all too well, where you are not among the living because your mind just isn’t right.

Emily Penton, one of many people I consider heroic right now (helping you heal, not scaring you to death) had “bi-polar disorder” so bad she would marry “random people” when she was manic. She could never keep a job. She almost became homeless, and had to move in with her mother at 40.

Now she is the picture of health, has a thriving business, (therapist and carnivore coach) and has vanquished all symptoms of not only “bi-polar” but also MS. In addition to losing some 120 lbs.

Bonus short clip, one of so many thousands of carnivore/fat-ivore success stories: “After suffering for 12 years, my type 2 diabetes is gone.”