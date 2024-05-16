What Is A "Proper Human Diet?" She Reversed Extreme Bi-Polar Depression and Multiple Schlerosis By Eliminating "Normal" Foods
Emily Penton Achieved What ALL Of "Psychiatry" Claims To Be Impossible
If you eat normal American food, you are battling an array of symptoms, which you will disastrously believe are things you “have.”
Arthritis, MS, Chronic Fatigue, Diabetes, Kidney Stones, Seizures, Acne, Allergies, Psoriasis, Depression, Bi-Polar, ADHD—the list is endless.
These are all caused by food, or what we call “food—” the Trojan horses sold in the supermarket or even health food store that ferry any number of the poisons the food industry considers “food” into your body.
Robert F. Kennedy points out there are at least 1000 chemicals in American foods that are banned in Europe.
When you seek treatment for “mental illness” you are offered more concentrated poisons, in pill form, and your suffering can now easily turn tragic. On SSRI drugs you could kill yourself or somebody else, because of how the chemicals send chaos messages in your brain. Prozac as we know is derived from the same chemical LSD was synthesized from.
I’m not going to shut up about this, any time soon.
Before I post a video, I listen to it sometimes twice, often with months in between. I make sure it is something I really wish you would listen to.
Most of what is happening around is in this utterly insane period of history is out of our control. But not everything.
I woke up this morning and I had the following waking thought. (Something starts dictating as soon as I wake up.)
“So cholesterol is 25% of the brain. And cholesterol governs hormones. No wonder we go mad when we don’t eat fat.”
It’s the fat that is the “magic,” not even the meat, though the meat has incredible nutrient content. But the fat is what will get you out of that dark place many of us know all too well, where you are not among the living because your mind just isn’t right.
Emily Penton, one of many people I consider heroic right now (helping you heal, not scaring you to death) had “bi-polar disorder” so bad she would marry “random people” when she was manic. She could never keep a job. She almost became homeless, and had to move in with her mother at 40.
Now she is the picture of health, has a thriving business, (therapist and carnivore coach) and has vanquished all symptoms of not only “bi-polar” but also MS. In addition to losing some 120 lbs.
Note: YouTube won’t let me drop videos into posts anymore, as of this morning, maybe because I canceled an expensive monthly ad-free version of YouTube.
Watch video here.
Bonus short clip, one of so many thousands of carnivore/fat-ivore success stories: “After suffering for 12 years, my type 2 diabetes is gone.”
I have been eating mostly grass-fed beef along with a low to moderate carbs from sweet potatoes, some rice, and some broccoli occasionally for well over a decade. I also fast for about 18 or more hours on days I am not going to be physically active. In my early 50's I have the muscle mass and body fat of a man in his 20s and I'm still very physically active. Several months ago I read a Mercola article about the bioenergetic diet being promoted by Jay Feldman based upon work by Ray Peatt. Mercola says he went to this diet and it was amazing. The diet is based upon the philosophy that our bodies and brains run best on glucose, not fat and ketones, which are reserved for times of famine. I am always willing to try new things, so I listened to all of Jay Feldman's podcasts, started eating apples, grapes, oranges, orange juice, potatoes, maple syrup, rice, etc. along with my meat, as recommended by Jay Feldman (in moderation at first). I put on about 10 pounds of fat, started having brain fog, indigestion and joint pain again, regained the short fuse I had when I was younger, and generally felt like shit. I'm back to an almost carnivore diet and I feel great again.
I just read a substack column by Brian Cates, the political writer, about the food crisis in America. He focused on the food industry's processed fake food, and GMO grains, versus what our ancestors actually ate.
He shows how we have people who are overweight and well-fed, and at the same time malnourished and hungry! They have been poisoning us for decades. GMO seed oils, GMO grains, sugar from GMO sugar beets, highly addictive snack foods, sodas and fast foods.
They want us dead. Do not comply.
Link:
https://open.substack.com/pub/briancates/p/the-standard-american-diet-will-turn?r=1657tz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web