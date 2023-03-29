I had no intention of buying a rooster but when I saw the ad on Craigslist, it was a split second decision. It said he had been rejected by the three hens he lived with, “beaten up,” in fact.

So I called and said, “I’ll take him.”

I rummaged around for a box or bin, and drove off, in the rain, to some unheard of part of Connecticut. He was in a small c…