What They Said: Gutfeld and Waters, On the SCOTUS Ruling
Really Good 12 Minutes of Roundtable Talk
Greg Gutfeld at the end seems to see it all. And is able to sum it all up so perfectly.
Jesse Waters is also excellent in this clip.
Can’t this country come up with laws forbidding this kind of blatant political obstruction?
The question becomes, why did they dream for one moment they would get away with this?
Anti-Trumpism has become a new cultish religion in the land, since 2016.
As far as I can tell, rich people hate him, working class people, and “minorities” love him. It’s a class war, that’s all.
I was sitting next to a Finnish woman on the plane back from Spain a few weeks ago and she said her husband was a Yale graduate and professor, as she had been as well. You can set your clock by how many minutes until people of this social class start excoriating Trump, when you’re in the seat next to them, no matter how much you try to change the subject. I didn’t join in.
I wish I had just said: “Trump? I’m nowhere near rich enough to hate him. I have no accumulated wealth.”
Trump contempt is for the rich, and privileged.
It is that simple.
It is an expression of status anxiety.
I can't help the feeling that, again, it's "all theater" and we're supposed to applaud like the seals we've been trained to perform as.
No one should love--or hate--Trump. They should see him for what he is. Another player in the club we ain't in.
i find this TDS to be the weirdest thing. i lived and worked in NYC since the early 80s and Trump was a classic NY colorful character. my costume shop made the mini maternity wedding dress that marla maples carried around in her suitcase on the chance that he would marry her. he would attend the Broadway Easter Bonnet Competition and would donate money to the AIDS charity. the crowd went wild when he came out on stage. sure, he was a bully and a bit crude, but it's NY- you gotta be tough to make it there and everyone loved him for it.
rosi o'donnell went to his wedding. my friend had thank you letters from him.
then he had the nerve(!) to run for president. how dare he?!!! the same people who were invited to his wedding, who designed costumes for his casinos, who saved his thank you notes for bragging rights suddenly hated him with a rage that was beyond anything i've ever seen. i watched it happen. i didn't understand it then and i don't understand it now.