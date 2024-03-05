Greg Gutfeld at the end seems to see it all. And is able to sum it all up so perfectly.

Jesse Waters is also excellent in this clip.

Can’t this country come up with laws forbidding this kind of blatant political obstruction?

The question becomes, why did they dream for one moment they would get away with this?

Anti-Trumpism has become a new cultish religion in the land, since 2016.

As far as I can tell, rich people hate him, working class people, and “minorities” love him. It’s a class war, that’s all.

I was sitting next to a Finnish woman on the plane back from Spain a few weeks ago and she said her husband was a Yale graduate and professor, as she had been as well. You can set your clock by how many minutes until people of this social class start excoriating Trump, when you’re in the seat next to them, no matter how much you try to change the subject. I didn’t join in.



I wish I had just said: “Trump? I’m nowhere near rich enough to hate him. I have no accumulated wealth.”



Trump contempt is for the rich, and privileged.

It is that simple.

It is an expression of status anxiety.