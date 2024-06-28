Somehow, the fact that “both sides” are able to laugh today, gives me comfort.

Jon Stewart is pompous, and programmed according to his social class, about Trump, yes, but he’s also got really good production and writing. He would be truly funny if he would stop being so reflexively “left,” he loses a lot of humor there. But he’s a very good, solid, smart comedian. Makes good use of his facial expressions.

So—I laughed at this. Have a look—

I am super interested in laughing more, today, tomorrow, all week—before the incredible absurdity of this American Moment is drowned out—next time we’re all in trouble again.

I see these days as a window of opportunity for Americans from “both sides” to really laugh.

Laughter breaks spells. It means we are exiting trances and lies.

Laughter put an end to Robespierre. (Or so I’m told.)

Laughter is a direct full body experience of freedom, actually. We are free, when we laugh. (And when we cry.)

So legacy media, comedians like Stewart, are “allowed” to admit Joe Biden is mentally incompetent—we get a respite from Trump mockery, which was never funny, always predictable and ugly. (Ugly cancels funny.)

And much of this clip is not brilliantly funny either, but some of it is. Like “resting 25th amendment face,” but especially, the footage of Joe Biden when he was not talking.

I never want to be cruel, but we must find comic relief here.

Biden’s facial expressions were all comic masterpieces, so much so I want to entertain the possibility “Joe Biden” is an actors in a rubber mask, and a total genius.

Please submit anything funny you have come across today in comments, so we can laugh until Tedros starts rounding us up, or WW3 starts, or whatever is next.