When A Headline Reveals The Entire Code For The Violence, Gaslighting, and Abuse/Reward Algorithm
People Magazine Worst Of The Worst. CIA Snake Media. Everything It Publishes Is Designed To Undermine Real Life
My point is simple but critical: The cultural controllers (illuminists) reward attacks and betrayals, and above all, attacks and betrayals of family members in their crosshairs. The crueler the attack, the greater the reward.
Meanwhile:
What could be causing Edwin Schlossberg to have such a de-vitalized, indeed cadaver-like visage?
'What could be causing Edwin Schlossberg to have such a de-vitalized, indeed cadaver-like visage?' Sold his soul - he's basically the walking dead.
The reason is that beauty comes from within. Ugly does too.