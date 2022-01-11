When I went to Africa in 1993, with Joan Shenton and Dr. Harvey Bialy (Part 1) to try to find the ‘AIDS Epidemic’ in Africa, the phrase “we call everything AIDS here,” repeated and resounded wherever we went.

They’d been instructed, or course, by AIDS Inc invaders, to do this. It was profoundly cruel, and designed to destroy them. The New Yorker’s Micha…