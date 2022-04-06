It’s 2:22 pm.

Now it’s 2:29.

When I get quiet, it’s because I’m absolutely overwhelmed. The problems are so complex and I am untwisting them at a slower and slower pace.

The past week has been very challenging. For all of us, I suspect.

We crave relief, mercy, some kind of break in the white-knuckle ride. But suddenly, we are without the benevolent moth…