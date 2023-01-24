The Covid frequency is synonymous with the removal of all consolation.
The Christ frequency is the presence of all consolation.
Lately, I’m given this word “frequency” as my only way of describing anything.
“Atheism is a frequency,” I wrote on a notepad the other day.
I’d spent some time with somebody who probably would not identify as such, expressly, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.