Anybody who is familiar with this place knows that I leave criticisms, attacks, objections and even allow lengthy battles going into hundreds of comments.

But I’ve been doing this long enough to recognize a real troll—possibly professionals.

They show with a certain very identifiable frequency, of black contempt and weird entitlement.

They ALWAYS just showed up, days or weeks ago, usually in tandem, in small gangs, always free subscribers. They’re “new” but their vendetta is old. They think I don’t know who they are, (but we go way back) and more inexplicably, they write me privately with shocked injuriousness that I blocked them.

I don’t owe these malevolent entities anything.

I owe everything to the real and true readers of this Substack—who are free to criticize and correct me, as they (you) know.

Only that (described above) destructive frequency gets blocked.

The post about new optimism was deleted, because I wanted to re-write it after a few more discussions with people about what I think I am hearing. (The “coming back to life” theme.)

I’m about to get stricter. Malevolent entities are not owed free reign in this space to spread bully energy.

It doesn’t just affect me it affects everybody.

If you (trolls) saw a free concert in a park that is made possible by voluntary donations, would you cross the grass, locate the organizer and start yelling that you hate the music? You’d be asked to leave.

I place nothing behind a paywall.

And I owe nothing to malevolent saboteurs.

I’ve been targeted by the military. I’ve also been targeted by installed OPS inside the HIV dissident movement—all of which will come to light, over time.

I have developed a good ear.