WHO Rape Scandal: At Least 83 Staff Sexually Assaulted, Raped, Victims As Young As 13—NONE FIRED; Tedros, Before His Ascent, Was Genocidal Killer And The People Of Ethiopia Tried To Warn Us
Attached Is "The Tedros File." A Must Read; The Full Horror Of Tedros Must Come Clear. WHO Must Never Be Normalized
Clip here.
Material below is clipped from an article I was working on about Tedros back in August, but never finished.
I had written:
I spent the day researching Tedros, and am kind of in shock.
Tedros and Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
You know who could have help rid the world of this monster? The Ethiopians. But did we turn to them?
No.
“No Tedros for WHO!” chants from desperate Ethiopians who knew exactly who he was.
This info about Tedros has been out there, via altmedia, for the last over six years. This means our politicians in DC KNOW exactly who Tedros is...that's why our US politicians exempted themselves from the COVID DeathJAB but sent us personal emails that we should get them to keep ourselves safe and those around us...saying they're safe and effective. I got one of those emails from my Criminal US Senator, Cory Booker, who by the way, is a TRAITOR to my country.
Let the US Constitution penalty for Treason begin!
The entire world is a facade. Turn over any healthy looking rock in this forrest of total corruption and you will find the squirming, wriggling, maggot infested truth blearing its alien eyes, shrieking & recoiling from the light pouring in from then sun.
The only way out of this is to dismantle and rebuild the system from scratch because the system is rotten to the core and is woven together by blanket webs of interlocking incestuous corruption. It cannot be untangled or fixed as each corrupted entanglement has a stranglehold on the ones surrounding it - everyone is compromised and has incriminating evidence on everyone else - it can only be destroyed, its members injected in prison, and then rebuilt with the hard-earned wisdom from lessons learned.