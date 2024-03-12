I’ve been examining the media coverage, and detectable “ops” within the streams, about what Salon has now called “The Kate Middleton Mystery,” in probably the most comprehensive timeline article yet, available here.

I hope it goes without saying that this isn’t a “Royal Watcher” story, but something uniquely strange in our lifetimes.

A few weeks ago, Kensington Palace issued a statement that Kate Middleton was reported to be in the hospital with “scheduled” abdominal surgery that would keep her there for an inexplicable two weeks. Since then, (see the Salon article) it’s been a dizzying display of palace issued and/or approved photos that range from possibly her sister, at best, to a photo-shopped family shot now said to be a composite of several old photos—ie a complete fake.

Even BBC admits it.

One child has no wrist, the sleuthers say, their hair stops abruptly, or goes blurry, the fingers are crossed, (what does it mean?) and so on. Many say the photo dates from a year ago. Sleuthers and Tik Tokers are looking up the leaves and wondering is they would be that hue of green this time of year. The online speculation has turned into a feeding frenzy, which the palace could easily put a stop to, but hasn’t.

UK media, all the way to the BBC, and most of their countless newspapers, are openly reporting that major news agencies including AP and Reuters even put a “Picture Kill” notice out for the doctored photo said to be Kate post surgery, with her kids, looking perfect. So perfect, sleuths claimed it was actually a photo borrowed from an old Vogue cover shot. To make matters worse, they claimed Prince William took the photo, and that Kate herself photo-shopped it. After the expose and uproar, somebody alleged to be Kate posted an apology, none of which seems possible or likely.

A short, laconic post thanking people for their support, sounded hollow.

It just got worse and worse.

In the doctored photo, Kate wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. What might that mean? For all the countless people covering Kate-Gate, from “conspiracy theory” citizen journalists all the way to the BBC, there’s hardly any theorizing that this is a “nothing burger,” though a few British tabloids have taken the scolding position that Kate should be left alone to recover and all this is unseemly and unkind. “What happened to manners, grace and sensitivity?” asked one UK journalist, married to Piers Morgan, of all people.

But not major outlets, such as Sky News and the BBC. They’re not covering for the palace at all. They’re doing crisis shows, encircling all the ways the photo is fake and saying things like: “How will we ever be able to trust the Palace again?”

Kate truly does seem to have disappeared, only to be returned in electronic fragments that are so half-hearted and half-baked, you wonder if the palace staff themselves could be vaccine damaged.

It brings back thoughts of Tiffany Dover (which I wrote about here, when they brought back a completely different woman) and of course, Damar Hamlin.

Spooky.

It feels like The Truman Show—like the media facade has gaping holes in it that you can just see right through.

Some weeks ago, a Spanish journalist named Concha Calleja said on Spanish TV that she had a very good source who told her Kate was in an induced coma, and had fallen around Christmastime, and been hospitalized as early as December 28. Photos of a royal convoy going to the hospital appeared to confirm this. In recent days, Calleja has doubled down, while media on all sides have stopped mentioning her reporting. Calleja is a respected journalist and author who has written a few books on the British royals, and has a background in criminology.

This was what she originally said on Spanish TV: (Translated from Google.)

“Concha Calleja has exclusive information about the health status of the Princess of Wales.

“Concha Calleja: "The royal family is going to issue a new statement"

“The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, remains hospitalized after undergoing an operation last Wednesday that has sparked all kinds of rumors. At the same time that the British press was reporting that Charles III was imminently undergoing surgery to undergo prostate surgery, Kate Middleton was undergoing abdominal surgery.

“Although the Princess' operation was scheduled, a statement from the British Royal Family later explained that Kate will be hospitalized for at least 14 days: "It is very likely that she will not perform public duties until after Easter."

'Fiesta' has obtained the last hour of the Princess's health status with the help of Concha Calleja. The journalist assures that Kate was already admitted to the hospital in December: "I have spoken with an assistant from the Royal Family and they assure me that something has gone wrong in the post-operative period. The situation is so serious that that is why they have decided to send those two statements ( ...) The last time we saw her was at the Christmas meal and from then on she began to feel bad, Kate was admitted on December 28 and was in the hands of the doctors for several days."

“Our colleague assures that, despite the ambiguity of the statements, the Princess's health situation has the members of the British Royal House very concerned: "I believe that the Palace will issue a new statement in the coming days explaining better what happens, the operation was serious in itself, lasting several hours and with a certain risk, a risk that did not occur on the stretcher but did occur in the postoperative period," explained Concha.”



—translated from the Spanish, as reported on Fiesta, a Spanish TV program

There was also a Tweet showing a wall of umbrellas cloaking entirely the entrance to the hospital, where one assumes the paparazzi are stationed 24/7.

The Palace strongly refuted Calleja’s claims as “absurd,” while she said this, on a March 2 article in TeleCinco.es:



"I reaffirm what I said, it is how I told it, I maintain what I said despite the regrets, this is what happens when you touch a nerve, it bothers, I fully trust my source and what happens is that they feel upset because We have discovered the truth."



On Middleton’s birthday, Jan. 9, Kensington Palace’s social media issued no birthday wishes, but this is not unheard of, and has happened before. They did though, wish The Duke Of Edinburgh happy birthday. (Who’s he?)

Meanwhile, there were anti-royal protests outside Buckingham Palace with yellow signs that have the signs of bought protests, Soros style. Anything except homemade signs is an arranged and bought protest.

Is this a slow, orchestrated implosion of the British Monarchy, that began with Harry and Meghan?

Abolishing monarchies would be one of the goals of the New World Order, unless I’m wrong.

What’s so bizarre is that the palace gave a fake photo to the news wire services, only to have the wire services openly turn against them, and declare the photos faked. This suggests both desperation and/or the worst palace PR strategy since they let Prince Andrew be interviewed about Jeffery Epstein.

The palace is in the tight corner, with everybody against them, while demands for answers ring from all corners, even “respectable” media.

What is their plan? Why are they doing this?

William, for his part, abruptly left a memorial service in recent days, for his godfather, before giving a scheduled eulogy. More ominous notes.

If Kate is vaccine injured, or worse, they can’t hide it.

Why did an ex boyfriend of Kate’s sister Pippa, a man named Thomas Kingston, turn up dead from a supposedly self-inflicted gunshot wound recently, and why did the story disappear so fast?

All things seem to be crumbling and that is all we know for sure, and can count on: Anything once thought solid will crumble, and nobody will ever show up with an explanation. Instead we are left to think whatever we want, guess away, twist in the wind, with that familiar uneasy Covid era feeling. That cold feeling. That wish for a proper authority figure to take charge and tell us we’re imagining things—set things right again. Even the British Royal family. I think we would be happy to see anything at all, not crumbling.

This may seem a stretch but if Kate is missing due to a vaccine disaster, for me it brings to mind the Russian Imperial Romanov family executed in Yekaterinburg in July of 1918.

The feeling that the revolution can reach and destroy anybody at all.

Toby Rogers went as far as to flat out assert that Catherine “is vaccine injured.”

“…if it WASN’T vaccine injury, they would have already told is what it was.”

The only one who seems to have “the ring of truth” is Concha Calleja.

Kate just feeling really ill and there not being a known condition anybody can name is consistent with mRNA havoc.

An obvious question though, seems to unspool this theory: Would they really allow the future Queen of England to be injected with this untested DNA wrecking poison?

Beneath and beyond this “conspiracy theory,” one is left with a sad feeling.

This latest photo some UK media fobbed off as Kate making an appearance..this time no attempt to show her face, but rather, part of her head, inside a car, looking away.

If that is Katherine in the photo, (and it does look like her) why is does she look so sad? Why does William look so indifferent?

The photo of a few days ago they said was Kate driving the car, (which sleuths say is her sister Pippa,) is also heavy with sadness.

You may wonder why I wrote this. I do.

I don’t like speculation, generally, or “trending” subjects, never mind gossip.

I have a bad feeling about it, and today it overtook me.

But I’m counting on the British Monarchy to prove us all wrong, to produce a smiling, waving Catherine again surrounded by her children, walking into some ceremonial event we don’t understand.

Still, even if this were to happen, a shadow lingers that should rightly be called a tragedy, to anybody remotely sensitive. Trauma on an epic scale. A rift that caused a deadly blast. The brothers were severed, the family was severed, the tabloids had a field day, most people said they didn’t care, but it was, nevertheless, a death.

And maybe that’s what I’m thinking opened all this up, somehow. A portal to pure chaos. And people who love the Monarchy love it precisely because it makes them feel there is some kind of unbreakable order in the world, into which they can wave handheld Union flags in the freezing rain, cheering and clapping. As an American, it’s hard to imagine royal devotion, but it must be something along the lines of:

As long as they’re ok, we are too.

—Celia Farber