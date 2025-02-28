Why Don't We Talk About The Very Well Documented Organ Trafficking Rings (US-Ukraine-Germany-Turkey-Israel) Preying On Ukrainian Soldiers And Even Children?USAID Funded NGO Ran Organ Trafficking
Americans and Europeans Alike Know NOTHING About This War, And It Receives 0.0 Media Coverage. Part 1
(Trauma warning.)
Russian soldier’s 2022 testimony here.
Below is a screenshot of part of a deeply disturbing article from the independent news site Donbass Insider, about the organ trafficking black market in Ukraine and Europe, with the article linked beneath it.
I can’t do this story justice in this post, but it is at least a start.
Full article from Donbass Insider, here.
I looked up some of the specifics in this article, and to my horror, they checked out.
Here’s GSMSG’s website—very creepy. And yes, it was founded by said American, Dr. Aaron Epstein.
Here is another article with even more details, citing the testimony and lament of a medic turned whistleblower:
Also from Donbass Insider: Britain strikes again: Recalling how Boris Johnson single-handedly thwarted 2022 near peace agreement and made sure the Russia-Ukraine war was re-launched.
I reached out to Human Life International and they confirmed that this gruesome 2007 report on human/child/organ trafficking is legit (doesn’t display on my phone, needs a computer): https://web.archive.org/web/20070706134035/http://www.hli.org/sr_june_07.pdf
This has been a known evil for decades. We must expunge this evil from the face of the Earth.
OMG and there’s little green t-shirt arguing with Trump and JD Vance…he wants it to all carry on. Even our NZ govt is sending money to the evil man! 😵💫