(Trauma warning.)

Russian soldier’s 2022 testimony here.

Below is a screenshot of part of a deeply disturbing article from the independent news site Donbass Insider, about the organ trafficking black market in Ukraine and Europe, with the article linked beneath it.

I can’t do this story justice in this post, but it is at least a start.

Full article from Donbass Insider, here.



I looked up some of the specifics in this article, and to my horror, they checked out.

Here’s GSMSG’s website—very creepy. And yes, it was founded by said American, Dr. Aaron Epstein.

Here is another article with even more details, citing the testimony and lament of a medic turned whistleblower:





Also from Donbass Insider: Britain strikes again: Recalling how Boris Johnson single-handedly thwarted 2022 near peace agreement and made sure the Russia-Ukraine war was re-launched.