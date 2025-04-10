We live in a world of distractions in order to mask an inexorable drive toward entropy. We are presented with a world of illusion where we are lulled into imagining and believing that we are on a road to progress.

In fact we are on a road to hell.

This is all intentional and contrived, undertaken to weaken our humanity and solidarity with one another. Examples abound and can be seen everywhere: The atomizing of the fabric of community, family, the fraying of friendships and trusting human bonds (an intended outcome of the recent scamdemic) are stark manifestations of the disease that has been injected into the mainstream of our communal existence. We are being destroyed from without and from within.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is one of the great human beings of our time for having recognized the scope of this assault on our humanity. He is a hero who has been incarcerated, tortured and maligned for his extraordinary courage and steadfastness, and above all for his unique ability to enlighten and point the way out of this purposeful ruination. I know Reiner and how he thinks because we are like brothers, kindred spirits and fellow travelers on a path to a form of humanity that leads us back to our roots and not to our ruin.

Reiner has been incarcerated in a prison in Germany for 17 months undergoing the most horrendous and evil ordeal imaginable. He is being punished for manifesting in his character all of those qualities that are exemplary, and in so being, utterly repudiatimg the petty, inferior, destructive and, yes, atomizing and entropic forces which seek his condemnation and our destruction.

He will not relent. And anyone who has self respect will recognize in him/herself the same spark of humanity, integrity and courage that impels each and all of us to act. Now!

If you don’t know about his case or are unsure of how to think about it, get informed. For heaven’s sake there are few excuses left for standing around on the sidelines when blatant injustice is staring you in the face and enfeebling your mind with doubts and second guessing. Move toward the light and banish the darkness. Take a stand as though your life depended on it.

There is a unique window of opportunity in this calamitous situation to redeem our humane qualities. Each of us can do it in our own unique ways, according to our own innate talents and skills. It is an imperative that we do so for it will yield a blessing, namely the recreation of a bond that unites us all, a divine and triumphant affirmation that good prevails, banishes and decisively rules over evil.

—Joseph Molitorisz, Ph.D.

Postscript: I got this note from Joseph, in an email addressing the escalating harassment and targeting of Fuellmich’s lawyers. Some chilling details at 6:30 mark in this video, (sadomasochistic imagery, sadistic, relentless mockery) all very familiar to me from my own past. Joseph wrote:

Dear Celia et all:

As you may know, the trial has taken some very strange and disturbing turns in the last few days. These actually take the focus off of Reiner's plight and have to do with (physical) threats to his attorneys. Obviously a serious escalation of the situation adding an additional layer of danger to Reiner's own well being. He has been wearing a protective vest as of the last few sessions. The insanity knows no bounds.

—Joseph