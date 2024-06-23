Why Is It Dangerous To Lend One Single Inch To Climate Catastrophists? For Starters: They Are Openly Planning To Dim The Sun And ADMIT It Will Cause Floods, And Mass Famine
Bill Gates Must Be Arrested For Mass Murder—How Could It Happen? Greta Thunberg Should Also Spend Time In Jail, For Permitting Her Own Idolatry, Studying Zero "Science," And Spreading Masonic Panic
Clip here.
Of all my late father’s quips, this was my favorite:
“Great idea. Let’s forget it.”
—Barry Farber
The “great idea” speaks to how important it is for psychopaths to be told their big ideas are “great.” The “let’s forget it,” is nothing short of the return of life and hope.
And remember that line in Tarkovsky’s The Sacrifice where the one professor says to the other that evil is all that is not necessary. (Paraphrased.)
..."Bill Gates Must Be Arrested For Mass Murder"...for sure, but you have to understand he would bribe his way to freedom and keep doing as much as he can to destroy humanity. All this crap we see such as fake global warming, fake pandemics, fake vaccines, fake foods, fake government, and fake medicine is all leading to one thing...the end of humanity except for the chosen few.
or as my mom used to say
Don’t fuck with Mother Nature.