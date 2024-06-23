Clip here.

Of all my late father’s quips, this was my favorite:

“Great idea. Let’s forget it.”

—Barry Farber

The “great idea” speaks to how important it is for psychopaths to be told their big ideas are “great.” The “let’s forget it,” is nothing short of the return of life and hope.

And remember that line in Tarkovsky’s The Sacrifice where the one professor says to the other that evil is all that is not necessary. (Paraphrased.)