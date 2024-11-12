Note: I don’t like when these videos have a Star of David on the forehead of one of the subjects, but I find the history invaluable, so will let it go.

This video really clears up a lot of questions, for me.

What went through my mind: AIDS was, inexplicably Marxist. This I knew. It was indelibly tied to sex obsession, masquerading as an anti-sex operation.

It’s only taken me a few decades to get it, but I am getting it.

The new “Marxism” is not accidentally obsessed with sex, with LGBTQ. It’s consistent with the Frankfurt School, after it comes to America—to Colombia University.

Holy cow.

This clip is also very good:





This post below is not wrong (not incorrect) but the use of “liberalism” makes hazy the real roots.

This stuff is imported post German Frankfurt School doctrine.



Marcuse, Adorno, those guys—should have their names tied to it, way more than “Marx.”

And they would be proud. But you sound like a pretentious person to invoke those names so we are left with this one battering plank “Marx,” when all these Frankfurt School people have their fingerprints all over the weapon.



