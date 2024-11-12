Woke-Ism Can Be Traced To A Hungarian Social Engineer Who Introduced "Cultural Terrorism" And Sexual Indoctrination As Early As 1919: The History Is Not Actually Mysterious Or Murky
Tracing The American Left's Obsession With Sexual Deviance, "Polymorphous Perversity," and Disinterest In Worker's Rights
Note: I don’t like when these videos have a Star of David on the forehead of one of the subjects, but I find the history invaluable, so will let it go.
This video really clears up a lot of questions, for me.
What went through my mind: AIDS was, inexplicably Marxist. This I knew. It was indelibly tied to sex obsession, masquerading as an anti-sex operation.
It’s only taken me a few decades to get it, but I am getting it.
The new “Marxism” is not accidentally obsessed with sex, with LGBTQ. It’s consistent with the Frankfurt School, after it comes to America—to Colombia University.
Holy cow.
This clip is also very good:
This post below is not wrong (not incorrect) but the use of “liberalism” makes hazy the real roots.
This stuff is imported post German Frankfurt School doctrine.
Marcuse, Adorno, those guys—should have their names tied to it, way more than “Marx.”
And they would be proud. But you sound like a pretentious person to invoke those names so we are left with this one battering plank “Marx,” when all these Frankfurt School people have their fingerprints all over the weapon.
Astonishing how Columbia University aided and abetted in establisinhg the School of Frankfurt in USA! I didnt know that ! No wonder this UNI continues to be left wing infamous..... & what I dont really get is WHY LIBERAL means LEFT WING! Nothing LIBERAL bout the Lefties/the commies/ the Marxists... et al is there!
Celia, while you don't like the Star of David on the forehead of one of the subjects, it's actually truth in advertising. Almost the entirety of the Frankfurt School is Jewish. I think Habermas was the only Gentile. If the Frankfurt School were 99% comprised of, say, Africans, would there be any thought of, let alone objection to, the presence of the red-black-green pan-African flag? It's amazing how triggered we have become by the slightest hint of "anti-semitism."
I have long liked the following video about the Frankfurt School because it goes into the psychology of its members and how insidious their personal neuroses insinuated itself into the American psyche in dangerous political ways. Note at 7:10 a reference that almost all the Frankfurt intellectuals were Jewish.
The Architects of Western Decline: A Study on the Frankfurt School and Cultural Marxism
