Share this postWorst Magazine Article Of 2024: Scientific American Wins celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWorst Magazine Article Of 2024: Scientific American Wins Celia FarberSep 17, 202477Share this postWorst Magazine Article Of 2024: Scientific American Wins celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther57Shareetc.Look at the graphic design background. How could anything so perfectly wretched come to be?77Share this postWorst Magazine Article Of 2024: Scientific American Wins celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther57SharePrevious
This is not about a magazine called Scientific American.
This is about a monstrous cabal that already ate a magazine called Scientific American, some time ago.
This is "only the 2nd time" in 179 years that they've endorsed a candidate for president.
The first time was in 2020.
There is no Scientific American, just like there is no Rolling Stone, no Mother Jones.
Just the zombified husks with the souls sucked out.
Just memories of the before times.
Scientific American is an insult to human dignity.