I arrived in Morocco, July of 1967. I was young and new to the NSG world. While performing my duties on base, I was a witness to the collection and order to destroy ALL traffic regarding the attack on the USS Liberty. Not wanting to believe what I had just seen and heard, I made the comment to comm officer, Lieutenant Rogers, “That’s just not right!” Upon making the above comment I received a severe lecture regarding the following of direct orders.7

“The Liberty’s survivors maintain a website, www.gtr5.com, from which I have drawn most of this information, and which I urge you to visit.

“Now the paramount question: Why attack the Liberty? This was, in all probability, to be another Maine, another Lusitania, Pearl Harbor, Tonkin Gulf. The plan was to sink the Liberty with no survivors. That’s why the Israelis even machine-gunned the lifeboats. They flew in unmarked planes because, if successful, the attack would have been blamed on the Arabs. The intention was probably to then bring the U.S. into the Six Day War on Israel’s side, guaranteeing victory.”

From Remember The Liberty, by James Perloff

If we want to see anything at all, through the propaganda fog, there is only one way and that is to go to history, with a historian you trust as your guide.

In history, you can see things, without having to squint. It’s also quiet enough that you can hear yourself think. You can decipher very clear patterns, and then use them for navigation, because the patterns never change—only the details.

From the things you can see, and hear, in history, you can piece together what is happening now.

“Propaganda fog” which I could also call “Monarch fog” is designed to blind and confuse you, make you feel guilty and ashamed. But above all, confused.

There is a reason James Perloff is many people’s favorite historian. I highly recommend reading this book, for a blueprint on false flags, mass media, and “war.”

James Perloff is a classical writer and historian: He proves things. Everything he invokes, he documents.

I just read this piece of his about the USS Liberty called “Remember The Liberty,” and was stunned, even though I was familiar with the elemental facts.

Conceptual framework: If he cheated on both of his previous wives, he will cheat on you.

Nobody would say: “Don’t worry, he’s probably changed his ways.”

People would say: “Don’t be a damn fool.”

Let the USS Liberty, the complete, shocking, and utterly documented story, serve as a blueprint.

It’s all there, in the Perloff article.

The plan—and it was carefully planned—was to leave no survivors.

Because the evil plan failed, we must listen to them now, more than ever—the survivors.