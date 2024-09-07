I said “maybe” the Zoom call would be Saturday, when I did not know it was Friday (yesterday.)

Sorry.

I’ve been writing this morning about the Alt. Right Media Russian money (laundering) story. It was really misery-inducing.

All kinds of bats came flying out;

I was angry and victim-ey, which is hideous.

But the story the bats were trying to tell before I chased them all out was a two generational kind of Steinbeck saga about journalism, money, class, and what I call the profession’s taboo “underbelly.” The real stuff, the ugly stuff.

As a result, I’m in a low mood.

Lots of bottled up anger, and fresh rounds of anger after my recent round of trying to report on the Reiner situation, and— most bruisingly of all—being slapped down while offering guests on the subject to some major Alt Media outlets. I’ve worked hard for this one particular outlet, in the past, and now I’m ghosted. Because as a member of the servant class, I was not supposed to object to how I was treated.

How To Recover

Looks like all you innocent people will pay the price for The Rudeness Of Others.

Expect a flurry of posts about etiquette, media, radio manners, how I believe people should behave when somebody is acting as their unpaid producer or booking agent, and so on. I’m angrier than I can recall being in ages.

Is anybody here interested in a discussion about manners?

This is how polite my father was, (but he was a Southerner:)







I would like another 24 hours to locate structure and purpose for the call.

I don’t think it’s a good idea, or fair, to just “hang out.”

Perhaps I can arrange a guest.

Grumpily,

C