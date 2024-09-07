Zoom Call Will Be Sunday Sept 8. 12 Noon EDT
For Paid Subscribers But Willing To Comp People If They Need It
I said “maybe” the Zoom call would be Saturday, when I did not know it was Friday (yesterday.)
Sorry.
I’ve been writing this morning about the Alt. Right Media Russian money (laundering) story. It was really misery-inducing.
All kinds of bats came flying out;
I was angry and victim-ey, which is hideous.
But the story the bats were trying to tell before I chased them all out was a two generational kind of Steinbeck saga about journalism, money, class, and what I call the profession’s taboo “underbelly.” The real stuff, the ugly stuff.
As a result, I’m in a low mood.
Lots of bottled up anger, and fresh rounds of anger after my recent round of trying to report on the Reiner situation, and— most bruisingly of all—being slapped down while offering guests on the subject to some major Alt Media outlets. I’ve worked hard for this one particular outlet, in the past, and now I’m ghosted. Because as a member of the servant class, I was not supposed to object to how I was treated.
How To Recover
Looks like all you innocent people will pay the price for The Rudeness Of Others.
Expect a flurry of posts about etiquette, media, radio manners, how I believe people should behave when somebody is acting as their unpaid producer or booking agent, and so on. I’m angrier than I can recall being in ages.
Is anybody here interested in a discussion about manners?
This is how polite my father was, (but he was a Southerner:)
I would like another 24 hours to locate structure and purpose for the call.
I don’t think it’s a good idea, or fair, to just “hang out.”
Perhaps I can arrange a guest.
Grumpily,
C
Hi Celia, I hope it goes well. I am on holiday in the Amalfi Coast in Ravello, Italy, with my 92-year-old mom. We will be sight-seeing at the time of your Zoom call. Thank you for the insightful analysis and questions you offer here on The Truth Barrier. It is a lifeline.
<3 i love and appreciate you and know beyond a shadow of a doubt that you are listen-in and move-in and groove-in from this spacious place of grace. trust-in in trust. love-in in love. no person place or thing can "take" our peace away for we each are the way the truth and the life created from this eternal flame/life/energy/etal. love is unextinguishable and you are it i am it we are it. i wuv you!