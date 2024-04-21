I don’t know if enough other are interested in this, but I’m listening to this right now:
Celia Farber is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Celia Farber's Zoom Meeting
Time: Apr 21, 2024 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89031909741?pwd=TEAbObQZyrjqzPxbg1xLEyanxFGgg7.1
Meeting ID: 890 3190 9741
Passcode: 868414
---
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,89031909741#,,,,*868414# US (New York)
+16469313860,,89031909741#,,,,*868414# US
---
Dial by your location
• +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
• +1 646 931 3860 US
• +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
• +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
• +1 305 224 1968 US
• +1 309 205 3325 US
• +1 564 217 2000 US
• +1 669 444 9171 US
• +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
• +1 689 278 1000 US
• +1 719 359 4580 US
• +1 253 205 0468 US
• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
• +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
• +1 360 209 5623 US
• +1 386 347 5053 US
• +1 507 473 4847 US
Meeting ID: 890 3190 9741
Passcode: 868414
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kioWLJFXS
I remember the Marshall Rosenberg video. I learned many things there. I practiced those things with my loved ones, and it went better than I expected.
This one is interesting. The guy is talking about his craft. I'll give it a try.
Dear Celia, Did you have any particular structure you want for the four of us core?