Following this piece, which Rogelio describes like this:

“In this post you explain your idea that the map of procrastination territory has to be drawn by the insiders. This idea has merit.”



💃





”I suddenly found myself throwing forks around in a most satisfying way.”



—Susanna Hammond



”Mom was committed to a mental hospital before my second birthday. She wasn’t crazy. She was the sanest one in the room. But off she went.”



—Lynn

“If the body is a horse and the mind is a rider, then the flight-freeze response of procrastination is simply the horse taking control and refusing to obey the rider until she rests and recovers.”





—Rogelio W.

“Psychologist Jessica Taylor who is an expert on trauma said “Women and girls don’t benefit from this system of pathologising them, but everyone else does. Everyone. Systems. Families. The abuser. Governments. Professionals. Employers. Partners.”

—Shona Duncan

“Obviously Virginia was not an anti-semite, but an anti-narcissist.”

—Rogelio W.

“You might like Japan.”



—John Day

These and many more great pieces of writing, aka “comments” can be found beneath this link.



This small collection is a rushed fraction of what I would like to display.

It’s frustrating, but a good problem.

I can’t feel that thing they call “proud” but I can feel delighted when I listen to my “readers,” responding to something I wrote, and feeling oceanic connectedness, along with ghost-limb joy that I have “made sense,” to people I have never met. I who virtually never made sense to anybody I met.

We have to stick together.

“I feel more like I do now than I did when I got here.”

—Barry Farber