A Hurried Appreciation (Until There Is Time) For TTB's "Comments" Section
Soon The Myth Of The "Writer" Will Go The Way Of The Waterbed
Following this piece, which Rogelio describes like this:
“In this post you explain your idea that the map of procrastination territory has to be drawn by the insiders. This idea has merit.”
💃
”I suddenly found myself throwing forks around in a most satisfying way.”
—Susanna Hammond
”Mom was committed to a mental hospital before my second birthday. She wasn’t crazy. She was the sanest one in the room. But off she went.”
—Lynn
“If the body is a horse and the mind is a rider, then the flight-freeze response of procrastination is simply the horse taking control and refusing to obey the rider until she rests and recovers.”
—Rogelio W.
“Psychologist Jessica Taylor who is an expert on trauma said “Women and girls don’t benefit from this system of pathologising them, but everyone else does. Everyone. Systems. Families. The abuser. Governments. Professionals. Employers. Partners.”
—Shona Duncan
“Obviously Virginia was not an anti-semite, but an anti-narcissist.”
—Rogelio W.
“You might like Japan.”
—John Day
These and many more great pieces of writing, aka “comments” can be found beneath this link.
This small collection is a rushed fraction of what I would like to display.
It’s frustrating, but a good problem.
I can’t feel that thing they call “proud” but I can feel delighted when I listen to my “readers,” responding to something I wrote, and feeling oceanic connectedness, along with ghost-limb joy that I have “made sense,” to people I have never met. I who virtually never made sense to anybody I met.
We have to stick together.
“I feel more like I do now than I did when I got here.”
—Barry Farber
"my mother was the sanest one in the room, but off she went" yes. yes. yes. sanity under siege. how long has Kafkaesque been the default program? doctors. courts. cops. school administrators. all maintaining the pretense that maintaining the Matrix is in everyone's best interest.
Writers will persist:)) They don't need electricity.
"AI screws up big time. Bixonomania - a fake eye condition created by a doctor by uploading a fake medical research report on the web, waiting a month, and the top AI chat bots started producing related articles about it as if it was real. So here's proof - AI cannot discern correct or incorrect on anything. Do not outsource your critical thinking. And remember, the US HHS is incorporating AI into all allopathic, for-profit medical systems that are now the #1 leading cause of death in the USA."