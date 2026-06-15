The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Mark Harris's avatar
Mark Harris
12h

"my mother was the sanest one in the room, but off she went" yes. yes. yes. sanity under siege. how long has Kafkaesque been the default program? doctors. courts. cops. school administrators. all maintaining the pretense that maintaining the Matrix is in everyone's best interest.

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
12h

Writers will persist:)) They don't need electricity.

"AI screws up big time. Bixonomania - a fake eye condition created by a doctor by uploading a fake medical research report on the web, waiting a month, and the top AI chat bots started producing related articles about it as if it was real. So here's proof - AI cannot discern correct or incorrect on anything. Do not outsource your critical thinking. And remember, the US HHS is incorporating AI into all allopathic, for-profit medical systems that are now the #1 leading cause of death in the USA."

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