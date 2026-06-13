The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
17h

I am likely to be too anxious to read comments, as I am convinced nobody knows what I mean, when I write about lost flora, continents, brain maps…

It's super intense and "important" but it leads inevitably to a period of disassociation. This is why I want answers. Now.

We all need answers that are simple, and workable. How can I get better?

I don't want to hear the word "healing!"

Also: Writing is a trauma symptom. A glorified trauma symptom.

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tRuth's avatar
tRuth
12h

Dissociation! That's me!

Now it's in front of my face, I'm suddenly terrified.

Childhood trauma sticks inside our cells.

Even the writing about, raising the invoice, procrastinated on as the bills arrive, resonates at every level.

For you Celia 💐

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