Ammiel Alcalay
Indeed, I can't believe you are having this conversation: well, some of us actually KNOW people who have been killed, egregiously, & who have dear friends who have lost 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11, 12, up to 400 family members. We have friends who have been abducted & tortured. etc. etc. we have friends who are now losing MANY kilos, who are starving. Was the tape of 6 year old Hind Rajab faked? The bullet holes in the car she was in? The medics killed who tried to rescue her? Please, get real. Israel has been killing and displacing Palestinians for a very long time but, for many reasons, have been largely given a free pass. Until now. Their objectives are quite clear. The majority population & the government in power quite clearly pronounce & support, in word & deed, a "final solution" for Palestinians. They are not hiding anything. It's only the cowardly Western & Arab regimes who are hiding, as the slow simmer of their populations start boiling with rage & disbelief. Not to mention the utterly insane absurdity of the basis of the conversation: 25,000 to 30,000 guerilla fighters without an air force, navy, mechanized units (i.e. tanks), air defense systems, are going to "destroy" a country, Israel, combining the most powerful military technologies in the world (Israel, US, UK etc.)???? Well, they may make it implode from within, but that has nothing to do with military power, & is another conversation altogether.

Yet Another Tommy
“The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous. Hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. This new version is the past and no different past can ever have existed. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation. The war is waged by the ruling group against its own subjects and its object is not the victory over either Eurasia or East Asia, but to keep the very structure of society intact.” -George Orwell

