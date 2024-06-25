I cross-posted this Reiner Fuellmich post on Facebook. In a split second I got a “We Removed Your Post” message.

I requested a review.

Take note of the graphics, the symbolism, for example the paper airplanes.

George W. Bush/Epstein (the 9/11 painting.) Also serves as perfect symbol of indifference, make that mocking indifference.

Why does the Reiner story freak them out so much?

Ostensibly a matter of an intra-company financial dispute at a German media/broadcast company?

To me, the Reiner story illuminated a lot of fake people in the so-called Medical Freedom movement. What they revealed is that they believe a man should be kidnapped, flown to prison in another country with only the clothes he was wearing, jailed without charge or trial, subject to extreme harassment, shackled, banned from speaking to his own lawyer at times, banned from speaking to his WIFE about his case…and on and on and on.

To these people, this all feels right—justified. (They have their reasons, and I’m not fluent in this, the gripes—)

I do not understand it.

Reiner was, and is a tremendous fighter in this war.

I hope as time goes on that people can see his capture had nothing to do with the strings of accusations against him, which are, as I see it, relatively trivial, whereas he is being treated worse than any serial killer, any rapist, any pedophile.

Call me simple-minded. Call me naive. Just don’t call me a Reiner “worshipper,” because that’s an unjust diagnosis of a normal reaction to an ally being openly destroyed, while the “Medical Freedom Movement” is either silent, muted, or actively assisting the cabal.

When will be open a dialogue about infiltration?

Must Reiner be free of all errors and blemishes for people to object?

Those who have been fighting for Reiner most consistently (thank you Elsa, and Roger, and Marie-Claude, and others) need to get his story out to major alternative media outlets, as it has been to some extent contained behind German language fences. I mostly learn what is going on with Reiner, from Elsa. I’m glad she has discovered Oct 7 was a false flag—and that Reiner has likely not been affected by mind control on the matter of Gaza.

