Court-Ordered Pfizer Documents They Tried To Have Sealed For 55 years Show 1223 Deaths, 158,000 Adverse Events in 90 Days Post EUA Release
The Most Shocking Document Release Of The Last 100 years
Dear readers of my Substack, I am sitting here, as shocked as I can remember being, since I began reporting on pharmaceutical and government/ pharmaceutical predation in 1987/1988, at a rock magazine called SPIN. I've spent most of my life shocked, often disoriented, wondering if I can believe my own eyes, and trying to square the countless attacks on m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.