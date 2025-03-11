Clip here. (Important)

From Romania’s Dying Democracy, by Ted Galen Carpenter, here.

NATO Base On Romanian Border With Ukraine

Grandmother holds up cross to Bucharest gendarme. Captured by RT.

Commentary: This is not a situation that can be quelled, or put back in the bottle. The EU uncorked a trans-European civil war, when they banned Georcescu’s candidacy (and police stopped his car and placed him under house arrest.)

The EU is a Frankenstein monster that many sophisticated people supported, as a peace-keeping, “future” looking thing. They cooed over it in its cradle, the sophisticated professional classes of Europe.

Others looked into that same cradle and saw Rosemary’s baby.

The footage and photos of Alawites and Christians being slaughtered in Syria, are most definitely real, and deeply shocking. (Assad was Alawite—more on this soon.)



UNREAL but REAL: Ursula’s Blood Money





Is this why King Charles and Camilla are expressing so much wild enthusiasm for Islam, because what’s actually coming next is a Christian-centered genocide? (I collected all those clips and images in a post that didn’t get finished. But I did see it all and began to ponder this idea of “Woke Euro-Islam.”

Maybe the British Royals have actually converted, and maybe it was even a long time ago, I have no clue.

This is deeply alarming and confounding.

Did Charles really say that?

I apologize for this all being rather new to me. One can’t be aware of or cover everything, but this Charles quote should have been on my radar.

This seems to bookend the ritual murders of the Romanovs, who were betrayed by the British Royals.

They always said it, wrote it, preached it, published it—never out of sight or sound. People just could not recognize it, as it did not pre-exist in people’s WW1 WW2 “western civilization” conditioned minds. I guess.