I don’t care about how old we are! I just meant, in this post, to make something a little but more resonant out of the headline than: “Announcing Zoom Call Soon.” I have a “thing” about headlines. When the war is over I want many major Substack hero MD people fined for unbelievably dull headline composition. I want to open a headline school.



As I was posting about the Zoom return, the iconic Townshend line popped into my head. “Let’s get together before we get much older.”

And now I want to change the headline! (I did.)

It’s a professional hazard from the years at SPIN, when our jobs depended on coming up with zinger headlines and “deks” (sub headlines) for articles.

My former colleague Dean Kuipers caused roars at an editorial meeting (an ancient ritual from the days of print magazines) when he suggested a cover-line for his Jane’s Addiction article:

“Jane’s Addiction: Shooting Up The Charts.”

That was a perfect cover-line!

(Imagine what a vaccine loving MK Ultra victim Perry Farrell turned out to be. Imagine all that fake rebellion. All those trees.)

You can hear the “let’s get together” line, if you are curious, at the 2:48 mark: