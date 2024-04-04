Forget Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestine: Have You Felt Guilty For Opposing A Force You Could Not Name? You Were Right: It’s AI.

“The result, as the sources testified, is that thousands of Palestinians — most of them women and children or people who were not involved in the fighting — were wiped out by Israeli airstrikes, especially during the first weeks of the war, because of the AI program’s decisions.”

“We’ve killed people with collateral damage in the high double digits, if not low triple digits. These are things that haven’t happened before.”

“There was hysteria in the professional ranks…They had no idea how to react at all.”

“Once you go automatic, target generation goes crazy.”

—’Lavender,’ the AI Machine Directing Israel’s Bombing Spree In Gaza

A lengthy investigative report has come out detailing use of AI in Gaza bombing targets that all but eliminates human judgment for when, or whether, bombing a structure to kill a suspected Hamas operative is justified, rendering the new warfare mechanical, ruthless, and post-human, even by the standards of any previous warfare.

The report, in 972 Magazine (citizen journalists both Israeli and Palestinian) by Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham, is a game-changer, that left me with shaking hands, after I finished reading it. It relies on six Israeli intelligence sources who explain in great detail, partly due to their own distress, a dystopic reality that could potentially reconcile both sides, once everybody faces this brutal revelation.

“The Lavender software analyzes information collected on most of the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip through a system of mass surveillance, then assesses and ranks the likelihood that each particular person is active in the military wing of Hamas or PIJ. According to sources, the machine gives almost every single person in Gaza a rating from 1 to 100, expressing how likely it is that they are a militant.

Lavender learns to identify characteristics of known Hamas and PIJ operatives, whose information was fed to the machine as training data, and then to locate these same characteristics — also called “features” — among the general population, the sources explained. An individual found to have several different incriminating features will reach a high rating, and thus automatically becomes a potential target for assassination.”

Welcome To The Machine

Those who have thus far defended what they call “Israel” can now potentially back down, with honor, upon realizing this is not the “Israel” they once knew, but rather, an Israel that has been augmented and overtaken by a post-conscience AI technology. This technology has many programs, with diabolical, even sarcastic names, like: “Where’s Daddy?” “The Gospels.“ And the main one, dubbed: “Lavender.”

The off-ramp I imagine and pray for in the wake of this article can reasonably blame the machine, although, of course, “human beings” designed it and set it loose. The programs can only detect if a target is male, has had some association (or, in some cases, not even) with Hamas, but can blow up a whole building even if the target is not even there. Or four buildings when the target is believed to be in one of them.

It targets low level Hamas operatives as well as high level ones—and seeks no reasonable margins between targets and civilian casualties. It goes for just about anybody, just about, even those with little or no association with Hamas.

This technological leap into the abyss renders “warfare” cold, and mechanical, and orgiastic. The human element is removed, along with the guilty conscience that would normally balk.

“Everything was statistical, everything was neat—it was very dry.”

Hundreds dead, because the machine mistook a building for a Hamas hot-spot, generating targets in bulk—an insatiable machine, calling the shots.

It’s blind, imprecise, not at all discerning, even by traditional military standards.

It represents a threat to humanity so deep and vast it is almost unimaginable, and transcends pre- Oct 7 “feelings” about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A Few Outtakes

I recall a conversation with Mark Crispin Miller, who describes himself as an anti-Zionist Jew, in November 2023, in which he said, in a slightly breaking voice, “This isn’t like Israel.”

Many may object to Mark’s observation. and say: “yes, it is,” but take his point. We all felt there was something new, alien, vicious afoot— lacking whatever moral restraint we once associated with “Israel,” whether we were naive or not.

We were right.

Those who have thus far defended Israel’s conduct, will this slow them down, make them re-think?

It has made senior officials in Israeli intelligence rethink. That’s why they went on the record for this outstanding young journalist, Yuval Abraham, pictured here:

“B, the senior intelligence source, said that in retrospect, he believes this “disproportionate” policy of killing Palestinians in Gaza also endangers Israelis, and that was one of the reasons he decided to be interviewed.”

The non-combatant casualty rate used to be zero.

“They took down four buildings when they knew the target was in one of them. It was crazy.”

So we weren’t suddenly terrorists, Hamas lovers, communists, or brainwashed useful idiots carrying water for the caliphate.

I was taken to task a few nights ago, by a friend I respect, for being blind to Islam and its propaganda, which I had supposedly swallowed. But there was something afoot that I felt neither of us could grasp, and the fight felt rootless and sterile. I wanted to say: “There is something we do not know. It’s new.”

Speaking for myself, none of my ideological notions or stripes inclined me to “hate” Israel: An opposer of internationalism/communism since the age of 14 with a Jewish father, who defended Israel unequivocally and made his name reporting, alone on New York radio, on the blow by blow of the Yom Kippur War, I was unable to comprehend this soul-less “got to break a few eggs” position taken up by so many “conservatives” and even “Christians.”

I felt them to be heartless—they felt me to be an apologist for Islamic expansionism and anti-Israeli propaganda.

Over several hours of heated argumentation, I became inhabited by an unclean spirit, and I didn’t understand what was going on.

Was I brainwashed? Why couldn’t I locate the nexus of it, no matter how hard I tried to see his point of view, no matter how many times I admitted I know little about the deep true history of Sharia law, the Koran and the agenda of Islamic expansionism?

I now think the answer is contained in this incredible article: An alien thing, an indiscriminately murderous spirit had overtaken the Israel so many people think they know and want to defend— and its name is “Lavender.”

We can all agree—can’t we—that AI, deployed like this, is evil? That is derails whatever military men once told themselves was the ethics of warfare? Derails the dream and promise of Israel, and crushes its moral authority, (leaving aside the vast debate about how much of said “moral authority” was there from the beginning?)

I do try hard to “understand” how little I understand about the 75 year history. I’m shocked to find myself in a political bed with the far left, just as they were shocked to find themselves in bed with people like me following the progressive, AI driven horrors of Covid. We were all flung to distant, foreign political landscapes these past few years, and I suddenly understand that too. It’s because we were all duped and blind, believing there were two “sides” vaguely called Left and Right.

AI is neither.

Conclusion: It’s The NWO, Pretending To Want To Protect Israel

Yesterday my oldest friend, Peter Olsen, called me from Sweden. I said I wanted to read him something that explains an awful lot.

“Frimurarna,” I said. (Masons, in Swedish.) And then I read this, out loud:

If Pike, in his insanity, wrote this in 1871, then surely we can abandon the fairy tale that all that is happening in Gaza is the inevitable result of what happened in Israel on October 7, 2023. Rather, what happened in Israel on October 7 was planned and executed by a few psychopaths more than 150 years ago, at the very top of the Illuminati pyramid, to bring about the New World Order.

I maintain that conservatives, Christians, and die-hard Zionists have been duped, but also, many who oppose Israel and have for a long time, fail to grasp NWO, as they also failed to “see” the Covid beast.

It’s one and the same Beast.

And AI is what it deploys, to displace all remnants of human consciousness.

Rudolf Steiner called it the “spirit of Ahriman,” and be predicted it would incarnate circa 1998, through electromagnetism, with a spirit that would be “perfectly cold.”

Which Jew, Christian, Muslim, Conservative, Atheist, or human being—now that it has been identified—could defend such a thing?

Again—Israeli Intelligence officials are even jumping ship.

This is not a political, or geo-political argument— not anymore.

It’s not us against them, it’s us against it.