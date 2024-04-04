I noticed an important reader comment, a challenge to a fact I had reported, and also based all my recent analysis of things on:

“That too-good-to-be-true, amazing letter from Confederate General Albert Pike to Freemason Mazzini which describes 3 world wars w/ remarkable prescience has turned out to be a fake. It was concocted by charlatan Leo Taxil and picked up and promoted by sincere but lazy conspiracy researchers like William Guy Carr and David Icke. No record of it exists at its purported repository, the British Museum. Read all about it. https://wideshut.co.uk/albert-pikes-3-world-wars-letter-hoax-wideshut-webcast/”

—Billy Thistle, comment section, here.

I started researching, with an urgent need to understand this. If it was a hoax, how had the hoax come to pass?

My instincts said: “There’s something else going on.”

It consumed me for almost six hours.

At first glance, numerous internet searched will turn up a spray of articles, written in varying tones of indignation (not Billy’s comment) about the alleged “hoax” of the Pike-Mazzini letter.

Here’s James Corbett, virtually purple with irritation over the alleged laziness of the conspiracy theorists who spread the “hoax:”

“OK, so I added the exclamation marks. But they do seem to be implied here, don't they? (Besides, I only borrowed them from some of the Star's other headlines, like the one about the Coronation Street star spilling out of her "devilishly daring low-cut number"(!). Truly, journalism at its finest).

“So what do we make of these remarkable predictions? How did Albert Pike make such incredibly precise forecasts of events that were still decades in the future? And what can we learn from his prescient warning about World War III, living as we are in the shadow of the War of Terror and its incipient Clash of Civilizations?

“Absolutely nothing, that's what. Why? Because the letter is complete and utter hogwash, made up by admitted hoaxers and perpetuated by unscrupulous "researchers" who are more interested in getting clicks than telling the truth.

“So do you want the real story of this (non-existent) letter? Here it is:

"Michael Haupt said that William Guy Carr said that Cardinal Caro y Rodriguez of Santiago, Chile said that The Cause of World Unrest said that the confessed hoaxer Gabriel Jogand-Pagès aka Dr. Bataille aka Leo Taxil said that Albert Pike wrote Giuseppe Mazzini in Le diable au XIXe siècle, v. II, 1892-1894, p. 605 (but actually pp. 594-606)."

I searched on multiple search engines, and initially came to a dead end of sorts, or so it seemed.

Here’s one source from The Internet Archive that claims the letter was on display at a British museum, until 1977 but had since been removed. The claimed source (the museum) meanwhile, denied it had ever existed. I found that a bit odd.

“The following is a letter, that speculation claimed that Albert Pike wrote to Giuseppe Mazzini in 1871 regarding a conspiracy involving three world wars, that were planned in an attempt to take over the world. The Pike letter to Giuseppe Mazzini was on display in the British Museum Library in London until 1977. This letter has been claimed by many internet sites to reside in the British Library in London, which denies the letter exists.”

But, as per Corbett’s supposed debunk, the matter did not rest with taking the word of the British Museum Library, or not, but with a committed hoax author named Leo Taxil.

My sense was: There’s a little too much frisson in all this. The intensity of the debunkers words arose interest and curiosity in me. I wondered what made them so indignant. Then I thought about the real questions at hand, which were:

Did the debunkers think it was preposterous that Pike and Mazzini had any correspondence at all, or only that this particular letter has not been “proven to exist at all,” and was “utter hogwash?” Were the debunkers well versed on the ideas and exchanges between top international Masons like Pike and Mazzini during this era, or, were they hostile to all notions of Masonic investment in fomenting wars, revolutions, and demoralization agendas to bring forth WW3 and The New World order? It all lacked context; They were all bashing away at the letter itself, like a malodorous piñata of the subpar conspiracy set that must be destroyed. Did they know anything about Pike, or about Mazzini? Did the letter really sound so off to them, so preposterous, and hoax-like? Why? Indignation is usually a dead giveaway, that something is being concealed somewhere. The debunkers also generally give themselves away by saying things like: “Trust me, I don’t enjoy debunking conspiracy theories.” I don’t think real historians sound like this. They seemed to be Mason-allergic, somehow. I wondered: Were they denying the letter or the entire history from which the letter was said to have emerged?

I started thinking about “hoaxes” and what came up immediately was that they are often signposts of some kind of deception, hiding behind the hoax-smoke. What was the rub? Did they not believe Masons were behind the pivotal events of the last few centuries?

There’s this curious huffy doth protest too much defensiveness about Masons, an attempt to identify oneself as too sophisticated to believe such things, there’s even a wounded-woke sub tone, suggesting the Masons are routinely unjustly slandered;

I suspect it all gets written and controlled by… Masons.

To wit, the Grand Lodge Of British Columbia and Yuko weighed in with this objection to the “anti-Mason” “fabrication” about Pike and Mazzini:

So: The anti-conspiracy theorists claimed to expose the anti-Masons, in identical tones with identical sources.

I knew there was one person only I wanted to “talk to” about this—the Estonian historian Jüri Lina, the world’s best historian (as far as I can tell) about the forensic true history of the Masons.

I came upon a PDF of Lina’s 2004 book Architects of Deception and started speed-reading it. I had to get all the way to page 197 before I found the beginnings of detailed histories of—yes—correspondences between Pike and Mazzini. Turns out they did correspond, first of all—enough that a small book could be written about this relationship alone.

Lina leaves no stone unturned: He even knew their illuminati aliases.

And yes, the contents of the letter is borne out by their correspondences. But here’s the real “hoax:”

It wasn’t in the Taxil book, it was in a book by the historian Domenico Margiotta.

Enough?

The entire, detailed, fully sourced history is in the Jüri Lina PDF linked above.

Nothing is what it seems.

And now that I think about it, I have always had a bad reaction to the word “hoax.”

It’s a punch, an accusation—somehow aggressive, and shaming.

It snaps closed like a Venus fly trap when you touch it.

And there’s usually a reason for that.