

I looked into the latest trouble Tucker Carlson is in—the Al Aqsa Mosque trouble, and the Chabad trouble.

BIG trouble.

There’s this.



Here’s the whole segment.



Randy Fine wants Carlson ex-communicated from the Republican Party for criticizing Chabad. Carlson is not MAGA, they say.

OK, so he’s not MAGA. So what?

MAGA is dead, finished, nothing but a cruel hoax, a trap designed to morph into the most anti-American Frankenstein imaginable, baying for the blood of all journalists to the left of Randy Fine.

If you don’t accept, and love, the War in Iran, you’re a terrorist, and Stasi-MAGA want to report you to the DOJ and FBI.

Clip here.

The rhetoric is getting very alien, dark, and un-American.

MAGA extremists are even encouraging Americans to report Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and even Megyn Kelly to the FBI and DOJ for “Incitement to Imminent Lawless Action,” for their reporting said to be anti-semitic. In Kelly’s case, it seems to stem from her saying Jeffrey Epstein worked for Mossad, and her refusal to condemn Carlson.

Do you have any idea how dangerous and unprecedented this is?

X account here.

Anybody with more historical knowledge than a carrot knows who the main source is for saying Epstein was connected to intelligence, via his boss Robert Maxwell. Ari Ben Menashe. He was born in Tehran to Iraqi Jewish parents.

His Wikipedia page tells his story.



How he is alive I do not know.





And there are entire books documenting Robert Maxwell, global espionage, and Mossad.

Re-branding this history as anti-semitism is wildly dishonest, dangerous, and deadly.



Over to the Pastor, who Tucker featured a disturbing clip of—this is the new , unrecognizable Christian evangelism, which comes out of MAGA, Jan 6, and even Covid skepticism. A wholly political, performative, violent and vicious form of Christianity that is so stupid, cheap and offensive, it almost can not be believed. Yet it’s real, and growing like wildfire, on winds of extremist, censorious neo-Zionism.

Here’s a short clip with the outtake of Pastor Greg Locke.



”Israel should make the Gaza strip a parking lot by this time next week.”



—Greg Locke

His “Church,” alarmingly, is called Global Vision Bible Church.

That word “Global” makes me very nervous.

Why “Global” and what “vision?”

Here is one of his countless performative circus stunts, smashing a dollhouse with a baseball bat with a Bible attached to it.

I kid you not—see clip below.

He loves the word “demolish.”









“So maybe in our Global Vision store we ought to start selling some BIBLE BATS IN THE NAME OF JESUS!”



—Greg Locke

False Prophet Locke: Criminal background, divorce, family violence, and a perfect MAGA political record.

This “Christian” smashes doll houses (presumably because of Barbie) with bats with a Bible duck-taped to it, yet shacked up with his assistant. (Was of course not unfaithful.)

Stepson hates him, and was somehow involved in up to 40 bullets being fired into his allegedly God protected house.

And as usual, there’s a Tyler in the story.

2024 Harper’s article about Greg Locke’s Global Vision Bible Church and its performative, dubious exorcisms.

Some humor:

”Tell that gluten free demon, Up and out right now!”



I guess my fondness for Christian evangelicals is souring, to say the least.

They deserve all the contempt I formerly believed was driven by the woke-left, who now seem almost sane by comparison.

And that’s saying a lot.





