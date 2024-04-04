I wrote about this yesterday, here.

I have been consumed with other research and writing since I posted it, and have not yet reviewed the comments. Ammiel has and tells me they cover a wide range of emotions and reactions.

It seems to me prudent that we try our best to always ask simply, first, if we are dealing with reality, if a thing is true.

IDF has of course denied all of it, which seems to me to be worthy of precisely nothing in the truth bank.

Since it is “true,” (clearly) (ie documented) how does the exposé change the hearts and minds of those who are staunch supporters of Israel, (anything she does, always and forever, as the ends justify the means?)

Or does it?

If it does not, then yes, I have to say we are in a Terra Incognita of the human experience. If this does not strike people are worthy of strong condemnation, we have to assume nothing would.

It is censorious to be judgmental of people who continue to make excuses for Israel?

I am feeling censorious.

Also: I was not arguing “the machine did it.” My point was: The alien nature of the bombings is now more explicable. This should offer a “third way,” for those who previously believed it was their (known) “Israel” that was acting as itself.

They didn’t want to ‘condemn’ something they love and thought they knew. A new nation after WW2 that saved their parents lives. Whatever it may be. We try to understand, right?

I believe that the case is closed. There is no legitimate case for not condemning Israel’s actions at this point. I usually try to straddle many positions, but I can’t do that here.

We have witnessed (from a safe distance) atrocities that have never been possible before. The very elimination of the concept of both innocence and mercy.

It is only possible in a Godforsaken world.