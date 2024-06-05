Note from Celia:



This may sound like virtue signaling but bear with me: I am adamant that no bullying, scolding or “trashing” of vegans take place here. (And nobody has.)



I say this because I am making a post here out of a doctor’s testimony and I have judged it to be a sober, important and non-bullying text. BUT, the line is thin, (meaning, we could easily descend into bullying without even realizing it) and I want to “signal” that we are intent upon never, as much as possible, othering or mocking anybody. We want to reach people who are putting their lives at risk—not alienate them.

Arguing powerfully with facts against people whose ideas are actually killing people is different from bullying.

With that said, here is the comment submitted to TTB beneath today’s post, by one “Chuck,” who is an MD, and used to witness the ravages of veganism in his patients daily, but had no way to get through to them:

—CF

“As a former clinician in a VERY Liberal leaning city on the West coast of ths U.S. I used to encounter vegans as clients all the time.I learned a lot by talking with vegans. First thing I learned is that they are the least informed people regarding nutrition. I can report, I never met a vegan who knew anything about plant, animal or human physiology. But of course they had bold claims of being "higher consciousness", eating the apex healthy way, and claims of being 'ethical'. It was not an easy task to listen to this countless times while at the same time watching my countenance.

“There are many things wrong with a vegan way of eating, but one of the easiest ways for me to reach them deeply was when they clearly lacked cholesterol. Cholesterol is very healthy for humans (the entire paradigm on cholesterol taught to doctors is incorrect by the way). So when a patient would report hair loss, no libido and similar symptoms, I knew immediately they were well into their veganism. They needed raw eggs (ideally). Cholesterol is THE foundational building block of the steroidal hormones in the body. Period. I met exactly zero vegans who knew this however. This was just one big problem I noticed when seeing these people clinically. They had a FEELING you were wrong and that's the measuring stick they apply in life when determining the veracity of something. I find that it is quite often the people who are all pathos (feeling), and no logos, in life, who are the easiest to propagandize (this is very key to understand, in my opinion). Feelings are quick and easy to have and require no effort, whereas logos (logic) requires one to have read something, assimilated some kind of information.

“They also were not informed on ruminant animals, and how they are designed to process plants, for humans. Nor on the realities of antinutrients and plants. Thankfully nowadays antinutrients is a hot topic online and there's lots of information out there. There's also many many former vegans now coming out about how disastrous their apex healthy lifestyle was for them. And there's good books like "Vegetarian Myth" which are also worth reading. This books, and others, delve deep into how many animals are killed when growing vegetables. I won't even both going into the junk food vegans and what a disaster they are.

“Sad to see how few vegans make the connection to the NWO and who is pushing so hard for things like veganism; but it is quite tough to pierce through the veil of smug arrogance and narcissism many of them seem to carry. Same people pushing "the future is female" gibberish. When Bill Gates and his ilk support something, you just know it is anti-human. They just continue on with their extreme deficiency based lifestyle and claims of ethical superiority. Many seem to come from a background of eating disorders I also noticed. Ironically, with all of their required B-12 shots and other supplements, they are supporting one of the largest greenhouse gas producers - BigHarms.

“There's so much more to say about how errant veganism is nutritionally. Veganism is very harmful for human beings. Feels like the word is spreading now, which is good to see. There's some great resources for information on antinutrients these days, here is a short list:

Dr. Ken Berry

Dr. Georgia Ede

Sally K Norton

Weston A Price Foundation (also a great resource for vaccine info. - check out their quarterly journals online and the "vaccine update" section)

Dr. Anthony Chaffee”

—Chuck (submitted as comment)