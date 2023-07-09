My interview with Dr. Mercola that was recorded in late March has been published this morning, and is the top story at Mercola.com.
The link is here.
A warm welcome to all the new friends who, via Dr. Mercola’s site, subscribed to The Truth Barrier today.
You all helped us cross over into…over 20,000 subscribers!
In the beginning of the interview, we s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.