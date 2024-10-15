Michael Nehls Explains How PTSD Through Fear Messaging About Coming 'Pandemics' And Other Threats Causes The Hippocampus To Shrink
“In his book “ The indoctrinated brain” Michael Nehls explains how PTSD, in both the known variant post traumatic stress, and in the not so much talked about pre traumatic stress, PTSD causes the hippocampus to shrink, thereby damaging the ability to store and retrieve memories. He talks about the pre traumatic stress caused by constant messaging about coming pandemics and a coming climate hell. When fear causes the hippocampus to shrink instead of growing as it is supposed to your whole life, these overblown fear messages overwrites. old index neurons, thereby making it harder to find old memories and think in light of old experience. The result is that the constant fear mongering makes you dumber. The mechanism is a shrinking hippocampus. A book worth reading.”
Nehls is good and wrote a compelling book, but I think he misses a piece that at least for me and many I know matters. While the stress and trauma of constant bombardment with danger, danger, danger may create behaviors from some that are not helpful, it also hardens others and creates the exact opposite reaction. If you can find a way to stop being afraid and start getting even, the bombardment is a great action catalyst. Start acting and stop stewing. It is far more freedom and liberty inspiring.
Gabor Mate's latest book, "The Myth of Normal"...I think it is very good, but it is easy to get lost in the darkness. I found Bessel Vander Kolk's book, "The Body Keeps the Score" extremely wise. The body records EVERYTHING, and locks up trauma, especially physical (or threat of physical!). That is why gentle body work is valuable for healing, releasing, or at least understanding it. Cathy O'Brien's little books are good (she was a ritual abuse victim).
I think Feldenkrais is excellent, Reiki involves no or very little physical touching, very *gentle* Rolfing, massage with a trusted masseuse, etc. Blessings and best wishes to all who have been injured, wounded, traumatized (most of humanity).